Paris Saint-Germain vs Metz prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The Ligue 1 returns to action this week as a struggling Paris Saint-Germain outfit hosts Metz at the Parc des Princes in Paris. Paris Saint-Germain have got their season off to the worst possible start and are in desperate need of a morale-boosting victory.

Metz have plenty of problems of their own and are yet to pick up their first point in the 2020-21 Ligue 1 season. The away side has suffered two narrow defeats to Lille and Monaco in its first two games and will hope to take something away from this fixture.

Paris Saint-Germain suffered a 1-0 defeat against Marseille over the weekend as a controversial brawl towards the end of the game dominated the discourse surrounding the club. The home side have to do without Neymar in this game and desperately need to turn their season around.

PSG open their Ligue 1 season with back-to-back losses 🤭 pic.twitter.com/J3oDoH3KUO — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 13, 2020

Paris Saint-Germain vs Metz Head-to-Head

Paris Saint-Germain predictably have a massive historical advantage over Metz and have managed to win nine of the 11 matches played between the two sides. Metz have won only a single game against Paris Saint-Germain and could view this week's game as an opportunity to improve their record.

Paris Saint-Germain defeated Metz by a comprehensive 2-1 margin in August last year and should be able to win this fixture. Angel Di Maria and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored the goals on the day and are both likely to feature for Paris Saint-Germain this week.

Paris Saint-Germain form guide: L-L

Metz form guide: L-L

Paris Saint-Germain vs Metz Team News

Paris Saint-Germain will have to do without several players. Image Source: Goal

Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain are currently suffering from several notable absences and Kylian Mbappe, Mauro Icardi, and Marquinhos may not be available for tomorrow's game. Neymar, Layvin Kurzawa, and Leandro Paredes received red cards against Marseille and are suspended against Metz.

Injured: Keylor Navas

Doubtful: Kylian Mbappe, Mauro Icardi, Marquinhos

Suspended: Neymar, Layvin Kurzawa, Leandro Paredes

Manuel Cabit suffered an unfortunate injury last year. Image Source: Archyworldys

Metz

Metz do have a few injuries to account for themselves and will be unable to avail the services of Kevin N'Doram against Paris Saint-Germain. Manuel Cabit suffered a traffic accident last year and is yet to return to full fitness.

Injured: Kevin N'Doram, Manuel Cabit

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Paris Saint-Germain vs Metz Predicted XI

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Rico; Alessandro Florenzi, Thilo Kehrer, Presnel Kimpembe, Juan Bernat; Idrissa Gueye, Ander Herrera, Marco Verratti; Pablo Sarabia, Julian Draxler, Angel Di Maria

Neymar claimed he was subjected to racist abuse after he was sent off for striking an opponent in the back of the head as tempers flared during Paris Saint-Germain’s 1-0 loss in Le Classique on Sunday. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 14, 2020

Metz Predicted XI (5-4-1): Alexandre Oukidja; Matthieu Udol, Mamadou Fofana, John Boye, Dylan Bronn, Fabien Centonze; Opa Nguette, Victorien Angban, Vincent Pajot, Habib Maiga; Habib Diallo

Paris Saint-Germain vs Metz Prediction

Paris Saint-Germain may have to bear with the absence of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and Mauro Icardi in this game but have plenty of ammunition in their starting XI and are the favourites to win this game. The likes of Angel Di Maria and Julian Draxler will want to show their mettle to Thomas Tuchel and will need to guide Paris Saint-Germain to a victory to secure their future at the club.

Metz, on the other hand, will be happy with a point from this fixture and need their defenders to be at their best. Habib Diallo can be a threat on the counter but he is unlikely to trouble a settled Paris Saint-Germain defence.

Prediction: Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 Metz

