FC Goa 3-0 Chennai City FC: 5 Talking Points and Tactical Analysis

FC Goa beat Chennai City FC.

FC Goa coasted past Chennai City FC in the first semi-final of the Hero Super Cup on Tuesday evening.

The Gaurs raced off the blocks and immediately put the Chennai side under pressure. They were rewarded for their endeavors in the 26th minute when Coro stepped up and coolly slotted his penalty down the middle.

Sergio Lobera’s men though didn’t allow Chennai an inch after the goal and doubled their tally in the 35th minute when Coro made the net bulge again.

After the half-time break, Goa was content to sit back and control the game. However, they were always a menace on the break and one such attack fetched them their 3rd goal.

A lofted pass found Brandon Fernandez in space on the left edge of the penalty area. The striker superbly escaped the attention of his marker before fizzing the ball into the far corner.

The 3-0 victory meant that Goa made their second consecutive final of the season and they now have the chance to put their ISL Final ghosts to rest come Sunday.

Here is a look at five talking points from the game:

#5. Goa’s attacking prowess blows Chennai away in the first half

Jackichand Singh and Coro

Goa came into the game on the back of an entertaining 4-3 victory over Jamshedpur FC. On that day, the Gaurs’ attacking verve put their opponents to the sword as they raced to a 4-1 lead. And on Tuesday, their attacking prowess helped them tilt the scales in their favor again.

Goa started off swiftly and weaved pretty patterns all across the pitch. The likes of Jackichand Singh and Fernandez were bright from the outset and caused problems. The Goans’ strategy of switching play to the former in particular, was a constant source of danger for Chennai.

Though Goa were guilty of spurning a plethora of chances in the second period, they had effectively put the game to bed by then.

The first and second goal were scored within a span of ten minutes, which also comprised of long periods of attacking domination.

Moreover, the opening salvo caught Chennai off-guard with the Chennai side looking to grow into the game. However, the Gaurs’ incessant pressure proved a little too hot to handle for Chennai.

On another day, the Goans’ wastefulness could well have come back to haunt them. Yet, on Tuesday, they had completed the lion’s share of their work in the first half.

Throughout the season, Goa has made a name for itself with its offensive excellence a sight to behold. And against Chennai, those qualities definitely came to the fore.

