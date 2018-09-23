ISL 2018/19: FC Goa launches new kit for the season

From Left: Ahmed Jahouh, Mandar Rao Dessai, Ferran Corominas, Chinglensana Singh

In a reveal which was kept under the wraps, Indian Super League side FC Goa has finally unveiled their new home kit for the 5th edition of the Indian Super League.

The new kit was revealed at an event in Bambolim Athletic Stadium, Goa just before kicking-off their fifth pre-season football friendly against Kolkata giants, Quess East Bengal F.C.

The signature dark blue colour which had appeared ever since the inception of the Goan franchisee has now been replaced with orange and white. The v-collar and trims of the sleeve feature a blue stripe. The new kit is completed with orange shorts with a blue stripe on the edge, while the socks are white with ten orange horizontal stripes.

A creative video released by the club across its social media platforms show the previous kit incinerated in a blaze only to reveal its new club colours.

Our colours don't run, they shine. We are massively proud to announce the official new

look of the #Gaurs for this season. Together #NowWeRise #ForcaGoa pic.twitter.com/h9lmTnjA2p — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) September 22, 2018

The kit also features the logo of a leading Chinese electronics manufacturer as their sponsor, speculating that the club would have chosen to integrate similar colours that of their title sponsor whose primary colour is also orange.

Brandon Fernandes

While the home kit has been rebooted, the white away kit featured in 2017/18 is rumoured to be carried over to the upcoming season as well.

There have been mixed reactions from fans on social media as well. Ever since the start of the Indian Super League, fans have flocked the arena painting it blue. Now that the traditional dark blue colour has been ousted, the Gaurs will have to don the new club colours.

The 2018 edition of the ISL kicks off on 29th September, with FC Goa starting their campaign against Northeast United on 1st October.

Do you like the FC Goa 2018/19 home kit? Let us know in the comments below!