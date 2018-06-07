Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

FIFA Rankings: India maintain 97th position in June

India remain in the top 100 for yet another month in the official FIFA World Rankings

Akshat Mehrish
SENIOR ANALYST
News 07 Jun 2018, 17:54 IST
1.50K

FBL-IND-CHHETRI
Indian captain Sunil Chhetri

The latest official FIFA Rankings are out with the Blue Tigers set to reprise 97th position for yet another month. Stephen Constantine's men have occupied the same position for a couple of months, and as things stand, will be doing so for one more month.

India's 97th ranking is on the back of a magnificent unbeaten run, as they went thirteen games without defeat. The Blue Tigers went on the aforementioned run from early 2016 and it was finally ended in March of this year, at the hands of Kyrgyzstan.

The Indian team is currently taking part in the 2018 Intercontinental Cup, where they are facing Chinese Taipei, Kenya, and New Zealand. The points from these set of matches will be added to India's total tally before the next round of rankings, as they are categorized under international friendlies.

The Blue Tigers are having a tremendous run in this competition as well, thrashing Chinese Taipei 5-0 before handing a 3-0 defeat to the Kenyan side. India will now face New Zealand on June 7, before playing in the final.

Indian captain Sunil Chhetri has been in scintillating form throughout the competition. He has scored five goals in two matches, including one hattrick. Jeje, Udanta, and Halder have also found the net for the Blue Tigers.

India is currently two points behind 96th placed Georgia and are expected to move further up in the rankings, owing to the Intercontinental Cup. The Indian fans will be hopeful of India going all the way and winning the Intercontinental Cup, and this seems highly likely the way things are panning out to be.

Current FIFA World Rankings
Current FIFA World Rankings

The Blue Tigers are also ahead of 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan led Armenia.

India are fully expected to maintain or even better their current position when the next batch of ratings is out in July.

Meanwhile, on the top of the table, the German national team maintains their first position in the world rankings ahead of Brazil and Belgium in 2nd and 3rd respectively.

Indian National Football team Sunil Chhetri Jeje Lalpekhlua Indian Football Indian Football Team Ranking
FIFA Rankings: India continue top-100 run, maintain 97th...
RELATED STORY
FIFA rankings: India expected to move two places up to 97th 
RELATED STORY
India rise 2 places on latest FIFA Rankings to take 97th...
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018, India vs Chinese Taipei:...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: The history of Indian football team in...
RELATED STORY
7 Non-Asian FIFA World Cup 2018 teams against whom Indian...
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019: Who said what after India was clubbed...
RELATED STORY
Thailand reject India's bid for international friendly,...
RELATED STORY
FIFA rankings: India likely to jump two spots
RELATED STORY
5 teams that India are ahead of in the FIFA World Rankings
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
FT IND NEW
1 - 2
International Friendlies 2018
FT BEL HUN
1 - 1
09 Jun POL CHI 12:15 AM
09 Jun LAT AZE 08:30 PM
09 Jun HUN AUS 09:00 PM
09 Jun FIN BEL 09:30 PM
09 Jun EST MOR 09:30 PM
09 Jun SER BOL 09:30 PM
09 Jun DEN MEX 11:30 PM
10 Jun AUS BRA 07:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us