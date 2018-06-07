FIFA Rankings: India maintain 97th position in June

India remain in the top 100 for yet another month in the official FIFA World Rankings

The latest official FIFA Rankings are out with the Blue Tigers set to reprise 97th position for yet another month. Stephen Constantine's men have occupied the same position for a couple of months, and as things stand, will be doing so for one more month.

India's 97th ranking is on the back of a magnificent unbeaten run, as they went thirteen games without defeat. The Blue Tigers went on the aforementioned run from early 2016 and it was finally ended in March of this year, at the hands of Kyrgyzstan.

The Indian team is currently taking part in the 2018 Intercontinental Cup, where they are facing Chinese Taipei, Kenya, and New Zealand. The points from these set of matches will be added to India's total tally before the next round of rankings, as they are categorized under international friendlies.

The Blue Tigers are having a tremendous run in this competition as well, thrashing Chinese Taipei 5-0 before handing a 3-0 defeat to the Kenyan side. India will now face New Zealand on June 7, before playing in the final.

Indian captain Sunil Chhetri has been in scintillating form throughout the competition. He has scored five goals in two matches, including one hattrick. Jeje, Udanta, and Halder have also found the net for the Blue Tigers.

India is currently two points behind 96th placed Georgia and are expected to move further up in the rankings, owing to the Intercontinental Cup. The Indian fans will be hopeful of India going all the way and winning the Intercontinental Cup, and this seems highly likely the way things are panning out to be.

Current FIFA World Rankings

The Blue Tigers are also ahead of 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan led Armenia.

India are fully expected to maintain or even better their current position when the next batch of ratings is out in July.

Meanwhile, on the top of the table, the German national team maintains their first position in the world rankings ahead of Brazil and Belgium in 2nd and 3rd respectively.