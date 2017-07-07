FIFA U-17 World Cup: Find out which Indian city will host which teams

Fans in Kochi are in for a treat.

New Delhi's JLN Stadium will host India's matches

India are set to play alongside the USA, Colombia and Ghana in Group A of the FIFA Under-17 World Cup which is scheduled to be staged in India in October this year.

The Indian Colts will play all their group stage matches in India's capital of New Delhi, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. India's three matches are scheduled on 6th October, 9th October and 12th October, and should they finish in the top two of their group or end up among the top four third-placed teams, the Colts will progress into the knockout stage.

With the draw done and dusted, the eyes of India are set on which city will host which team. It was already known that Delhi would host India's matches but the other cities were in eager anticipation of which teams are in for a visit.

Six cities – Delhi, Mumbai, Goa, Kolkata, Guwahati and Kochi – are set to host the Under-17 World Cup matches and here are the teams each city will entertain in the group stage.

Delhi – India, USA, Colombia, Ghana, Mali, New Zealand

Mumbai – USA, Colombia, Paraguay, Mali, New Zealand, Turkey

Goa – Brazil, Niger, Iran, Guinea, Germany, Costa Rica

Kolkata – Iraq, Mexico, Chile, England, Japan, New Caledonia

Guwahati – Honduras, Japan, New Caledonia, France, Mexico, Chile

Kochi – Korea DPR, Niger, Brazil, Spain, Guinea, Germany

So, all the six cities will now be gearing up for the mega event that is the Under-17 World Cup. By the looks of things, Kochi will consider themselves incredibly lucky to host champion teams like Brazil, Spain and Germany, while Mumbai arguably has the worst line-up of teams to entertain. The venue for the final, Kolkata, will see England and Mexico, who will head into the World Cup with the best record in the age-group tournament in the recent past.

Goa, famous for its Portuguese-Brazilian cultural influence, will host one Brazil game at the World Cup, while also entertaining Germany. Fans in Guwahati, however, will face the prospect of hosting a match between Honduras and New Caledonia, not the most glamourous of fixtures. That being said, out of the six venues, only Delhi will not host a single knockout stage game after the last-16 owing to rising pollution levels during October. That means the other five cities will have more opportunities beyond the group stage to play host to household names.

