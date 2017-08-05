FIFA U-17 World Cup: 8 India-bound players linked to top European clubs

The U-17 stars are linked with some of the biggest clubs in the world.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Top 5 / Top 10 05 Aug 2017, 14:09 IST

Arp is considered as an heir to Miroslav Klose in Germany

The FIFA U-17 World Cup is the first big stage which offers talented footballers to showcase their abilities in front of the world. Numerous footballing stars of today's time were once playing at the U-17 World Cup. Scouts are seen in huge numbers during this tournament to judge a player's qualities first hand and help clubs identify a future talent.

In today's age, 17 is a time where talented prospects are already linked and complete big-money moves to top European clubs which increases the pressure on them to perform well at the World Cup. Here is a list of youngsters who are linked with some of the biggest clubs in football and who will be playing in India later this year at the FIFA U-17 World Cup:

#8 Jann-Fiete Arp (Chelsea)

The 17-year-old Hamburg striker is Germany's captain at the World Cup and is seen as a "super talent" in his homeland. He was the top scorer for his youth side and scored seven goals in U-17 Euros, also scoring the fastest ever hat-trick in the tournament.

Arp has emerged as a target for the Blues, according to recent reports, who have been impressed by the youngster's poaching skills. German fans have compared Arp to Miroslav Klose but the striker once revealed that he models his game on Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane. Chelsea might sign the striker soon after monitoring him at the World Cup.