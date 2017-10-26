FIFA U17 World Cup final: Real Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona - the top represented clubs in Saturday's clash

These clubs will have representations in the final.

@blowmeoffaridge by Abhijit Bharali Top 5 / Top 10 26 Oct 2017, 17:04 IST

Callum Hudson-Odoi of Chelsea

The 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup is in its final stages as we wait for the final match on Saturday, the 28th of October, between European powerhouses England and Spain. The final is a repeat of the Euro U17 final that Spain won on penalties earlier this year, but there will be some changes to the lineups this time out.

Kolkata's iconic Salt Lake Stadium will be the venue for the FIFA U17 World Cup final, and there are plenty of top clubs from Europe who will be taking interest in their players in what is the biggest football match of their fledgeling careers so far.

English football's giants Liverpool have only one representative in the final, and they warmed pretty well to their striker Rhian Brewster's hat-trick against Brazil yesterday.

However, Liverpool are not the only big European club with star names featuring in Saturday's final. Here are the clubs that will have the most representations in the FIFA U17 World Cup final between Spain and England.

Real Madrid, Chelsea - 5 players

Spain and England are heavily represented by the respective countries' domestic league champions as both Real Madrid and Chelsea have five players each who will be part of the final. Spain's Real Madrid contingent includes defender Victor Chust, midfielders Mohamed Moukhliss and Antonio Blanco, and forwards Cesar Gelabert and Pedro Ruiz.

Likewise, Chelsea's five players are all in the England squad with Callum Hudson-Odoi, Marc Guehi, Jonathan Panzo and George McEachren set to start in the title clash. Apart from them, midfielder Conor Gallagher is also part of the Chelsea setup.