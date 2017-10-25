FIFA U17 World Cup: Liverpool's Rhian Brewster creates new records as England destroy Brazil 3-1

The poacher netted his second hattrick in as many games to send the Young Lions into the final.

25 Oct 2017

The Liverpool starlet is on a roll

England reached their first ever FIFA U17 World Cup final today by beating Brazil 3-1 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. The star of the match was Rhian Brewster - the Liverpool starlet who netted a treble of goals to send the Three Lions into the last two. It was a hattrick which created a number of records for the teenager and etched his name in the history books.

Firstly, Brewster became the first English player to net hattricks in consecutive World Cup games, irrespective of age category. His hattrick against Brazil was preceded by an equally impressive treble against the USA in the quarterfinals. The forward had also netted once in the group stages against Mexico taking his overall tally to seven in the tournament.

All three of Brewster's goals were truly poacher's finishes with the Liverpool man being in the right place at the right time. His off the ball movements caught the eye which enabled him to score a plethora of goals at the biggest of stages.

By scoring a hattrick and reaching to seven goals in the World Cup, Brewster achieved another individual feat which will take some gigantic effort to best. His seven goals mean that the teenager is now the highest ever scorer in a single World Cup event for England. He bettered none other than the English great, Gary Lineker, who scored six times at the 1986 World Cup and won the Golden Boot that year.

With one more round to go, the 17-year-old will be keen to add to his tally in the final against either Spain or Mali and write another chapter in English football and the U17 World Cup's history books.

