FIFA U17 World Cup: Tendulkar, Ganguly to attend final along with West Bengal CM

The passionate Kolkata fans will also come with their faces painted, adding colour in the mega final.

by Arkodeepto Mukherjee News 26 Oct 2017, 17:42 IST

The two iconic Indian cricketers could grace the FIFA U17 World Cup final

The FIFA U17 World Cup has been a great success in India, even though India failed to qualify for the round of 16. The entire event was filled with great matches, amazing goals and now only two matches are there to play on Saturday, October 28th.

The first match will be played between Brazil and Mali as the two teams will battle for third place. This match will just act as a curtain raiser before the all-important final between two European giants England and Spain.

If sources are to be believed, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee along with the former India captain Saurav Ganguly will attend the all-important final in Kolkata. Ganguly's opening partner during his days with India cricket, Sachin Tendulkar, could also grace the event, adding more star attraction to the final.

The Kolkatans are crazy for football and the city is referred as the Mecca of Indian football. The crazy fans in the city of joy have turned out in huge numbers for matches, and the title-decider will be another sell-out, making it a historic final. Though, Brazil’s exit from the title race will surely disappoint the fans in Kolkata.

AIFF president Praful Patel, who played an important role in making this FIFA U17 World Cup a great success, will also be present. FIFA president Gianni Infantino and also a member of the FIFA council is expected to be there. Infantino is likely to dress in Bengali traditional attire designed by renowned Agnimitra Paul. Some more big names from the entertainment industry including Bollywood will be present as well.

Kolkata is all set to host the iconic final. It will be Spain vs England and both the teams have displayed some great football throughout the tournament. A swashbuckling contest will be on offer for the fans and it will be a sheer treat for them.

In India, there is no bigger sports personality than Tendulkar. His presence along with city’s very own Saurav "Dada" Ganguly will surely add huge value to the final. I hope, one day India will feature in such a final in front packed home crowd.