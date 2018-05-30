Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Most Valuable Players in Indian Football Right Now

Tanya Kumar
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 30 May 2018, 15:16 IST
1.71K

Ente
All India Football Federation

Over the years, Indian football's rapid advancement has led to a country wide acknowledgement of the national team's achievements. The players have been earning acclaim on the back of their recent performances, especially, qualifying for the AFC Asian Cup. Adequate advertising of tournaments has encouraged European football fans to watch Indian matches with the same vigour.

The Intercontinental Cup is just around the corner, starting from the first of June. It will act as a practice tournament for the Indian team before the AFC Asian Cup, which is set to begin in January, next year. India did well in the qualifiers to secure a ticket into the main playoffs of the tournament.

The most valuable Indian players, as per www.transfermarkt.com, take up different positions for the team. It goes to show how each role on the field is as important as the next. Only together do the players make the team act as a single unit. Here are a number of Indian players who fill in different roles for the team that are worth having a look at:-

#5 Gouramangi Singh

En
Gouramangi Singh

Gouramangi Singh has been a crucial defender for NEROCA FC in I-League, helping them reach the finals of the championship. The Manipuri defender has won a range of domestic tournaments with his clubs, including the National Football League, the Federation Cup, IFA shield as well as the I-League.

He has a vast pool of experience and the sturdy stopper is a boon to any squad. Over the course of the 69 occasions that he represented his country, he cemented himself as a reliable veteran. The 32-year-old was essential to the Blue Tigers during the 2011 AFC Asian Games. Singh's transfer value is a dignified €150 thousand.


AFC Cup 2018 Bengaluru FC Football Chennaiyin FC Sunil Chhetri Jeje Lalpekhlua Indian Football Roundup Indian Football
