Former Bengaluru FC midfielder Michael Collins appointed as Bradford City manager

The former Bengaluru midfielder has been handed his first senior team coaching role

Akshat Mehrish SENIOR ANALYST News 18 Jun 2018, 17:38 IST

Michael Collins (left) attending a pre-match press conference for Bengaluru FC (credits: Yahoo Sports)

What's the story?

Former Bengaluru midfield man Michael Collins has landed his first job as a senior team coach, as he joins English side Bradford City. Collins had been coaching Bradford City's U-18 side since last July and has now been promoted to the position of senior team head coach.

In case you didn't know...

Michael Collins had joined Bengaluru in 2016, as a replacement for the injured Joshua Walker. Collins was with the Blues for just one season, after which he joined English side Leyton Orient.

He was born in Halifax, England but chose to represent the Republic of Ireland, albeit on youth levels. The midfielder played for many lower-league English sides such as Halifax Town, Leyton Orient, Oxford United, Scunthorpe United, and the now-Premier League team Huddersfield Town.

The heart of the matter

Bradford City, known as the Bantams across England, have appointed former Bengaluru FC player Michael Collins as their new head coach. The club made this announcement via their official Twitter handle.

Collins, who played for Bengaluru during the 2015/16 campaign, had joined the Bantams as their youth team head coach after he called time on his playing career. The Halifax-born midfielder amassed over three hundred appearances across his playing career.

Martin Drury and Greg Abbott, Collins' generals at the youth levels were also given first-team roles after his appointment.

✍️ Bradford City are delighted to present Michael Collins, Greg Abbott and Martin Drury as our new coaching team.



Michael Collins will assume the role of Head Coach, with Greg and Martin both joining his staff as Assistant Coaches.



Read more 👉 https://t.co/ygPwwks72w pic.twitter.com/uJkKllT66j — Bradford City AFC (@officialbantams) June 18, 2018

Speaking to the Bradford City official website, Collins had this to say, "I’ve been working towards this for a lot of years now. Even when I was playing at Oxford I was coaching locally, and when I was at Leyton Orient I’d be in at Spurs’ training ground as often as I could.

"Ultimately, for the club to be successful we all need to pull in the same direction. That goes for the owners, the coaching team, the players, and the fans. If we are going to give ourselves a chance of achieving something special here, we all need to be together, on and off the pitch," said the former Bengaluru midfielder.

Bengaluru FC also wished their former player 'best of luck', via Twitter, ahead of his first senior appointment.

We're wishing former Blues' midfielder Michael Collins and his side successful years ahead as he assumes first team Head Coach duties at @officialbantams. #OnceABlueAlwaysABlue https://t.co/HpSJfXAKIM — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) June 18, 2018

What's next?

Michael Collins and Bradford City will start their new campaign in League one, the third tier of English football. They will aim for promotion to the Championship at the end of the following season.