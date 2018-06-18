Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Former Bengaluru FC midfielder Michael Collins appointed as Bradford City manager

The former Bengaluru midfielder has been handed his first senior team coaching role

Akshat Mehrish
SENIOR ANALYST
News 18 Jun 2018, 17:38 IST
444

Michael Collins (left) attending a pre-match press conference for Bengaluru FC
Michael Collins (left) attending a pre-match press conference for Bengaluru FC (credits: Yahoo Sports)

What's the story?

Former Bengaluru midfield man Michael Collins has landed his first job as a senior team coach, as he joins English side Bradford City. Collins had been coaching Bradford City's U-18 side since last July and has now been promoted to the position of senior team head coach.

In case you didn't know...

Michael Collins had joined Bengaluru in 2016, as a replacement for the injured Joshua Walker. Collins was with the Blues for just one season, after which he joined English side Leyton Orient.

He was born in Halifax, England but chose to represent the Republic of Ireland, albeit on youth levels. The midfielder played for many lower-league English sides such as Halifax Town, Leyton Orient, Oxford United, Scunthorpe United, and the now-Premier League team Huddersfield Town.

The heart of the matter

Bradford City, known as the Bantams across England, have appointed former Bengaluru FC player Michael Collins as their new head coach. The club made this announcement via their official Twitter handle.

Collins, who played for Bengaluru during the 2015/16 campaign, had joined the Bantams as their youth team head coach after he called time on his playing career. The Halifax-born midfielder amassed over three hundred appearances across his playing career.

Martin Drury and Greg Abbott, Collins' generals at the youth levels were also given first-team roles after his appointment.


Speaking to the Bradford City official website, Collins had this to say, "I’ve been working towards this for a lot of years now. Even when I was playing at Oxford I was coaching locally, and when I was at Leyton Orient I’d be in at Spurs’ training ground as often as I could.

"Ultimately, for the club to be successful we all need to pull in the same direction. That goes for the owners, the coaching team, the players, and the fans. If we are going to give ourselves a chance of achieving something special here, we all need to be together, on and off the pitch," said the former Bengaluru midfielder.

Bengaluru FC also wished their former player 'best of luck', via Twitter, ahead of his first senior appointment.


What's next?

Michael Collins and Bradford City will start their new campaign in League one, the third tier of English football. They will aim for promotion to the Championship at the end of the following season.

ISL 2018 Bradford City Football Bengaluru FC Football Michael Collins Manager Watch Indian Football
ISL 2018: Carles Cuadrat appointed as Bengaluru FC Manager
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: FC Goa sign midfielder Lenny Rodrigues from...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2017/18, 1st Semifinal 2nd Leg: Bengaluru FC vs FC...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2017/18: Bengaluru FC sign former La Liga midfielder...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: 5 possible replacements for Albert Roca at...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2017/18, Semi-Final, Leg 1: FC Pune City vs Bengaluru...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Ex-Bengaluru FC defender Subhasish Bose joins...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018 Final: Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Player...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Bengaluru FC part ways with manager Albert Roca
RELATED STORY
Spain to Bengaluru and back: Albert Roca leaves behind a...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us