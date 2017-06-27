Gujarat Lions owner Keshav Bansal congratulates Sunil Chhetri for being “fourth in the world for scoring the highest runs”

Keshav Bansal goofed up big time and Twitter did not forgive him.

Sunil Chhetri recently surpassed Wayne Rooney to become the fourth highest active goalscorer in international football when he netted his 54th goal for India earlier this month in a 1-0 win over the Kyrgyz Republic in a third-round game in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers.

Gujarat Lions co-owner Keshav Bansal took to Twitter on Monday, albeit a bit late, to congratulate Chhetri on his record-breaking achievement. However, he ended up tweeting about the footballer being the fourth highest scorer in ‘runs’. Realising his mistake, later on, of course, he deleted that tweet.

His tweet read: “Let’s take a moment to talk about @chetrisunil11, the Indian footballer who has been ranked 4th in the world for scoring the highest runs.”

The tweet that Bansal later deleted (Image credits: Twitter)

On 13th June, India beat Kyrgyzstan by a solitary goal, scored by captain Chhetri in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifier in Bangalore. It was in the 69th minute that Chhetri broke the deadlock with a brilliant goal on the half-volley. His goal took him past Manchester United striker Rooney to sit fourth behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Clint Dempsey in the list of active international players with most goals.

While this might have been an honest, naive mistake on the part of Bansal, the Twitteratti was not impressed at all and shredded him apart. Some mocked him for his ignorance while others trolled him mercilessly. Soon, there were several memes circulating through social media platforms, trolling Bansal.

Here are some of the best tweets that we rolled out regarding the incident:

Probably then he might say "Brendon McCullum with a brilliant solo goal!" — Shubhang Malik (@TheUnitedGoalie) June 26, 2017

Rumour has it that he's leaving @bengalurufc for @TheGujaratLions. Deal almost done. Waiting for July 1st to make the announcement — Philarima Hynniewta (@philarima) June 26, 2017

I have heard people comparing him with Brian lara. — Daud Junaid (@Daudjunaid) June 26, 2017

Sandesh Jhingan is great at point, probably better than Jadeja. — Deepesh Salhotra (@deepeshsalhotra) June 26, 2017