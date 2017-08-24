Hero Tri-Nation Football Series 2017: India vs St Kitts & Nevis - Telecast, live streaming, date, start time and where to watch online

The Blue Army will be eyeing their 10th consecutive victory

Robin Singh will be hoping to be on the scoresheet tonight as well

After registering a come-from-behind 2-1 victory against Mauritius in the first match, the Indian football team will take on 132nd ranked St Kitts & Nevis tonight in the ongoing Hero Tri-Nation Football Series. The match is scheduled to take place at the Mumbai Football Arena in Andheri.

The tournament acts as a preparatory ground to help the hosts prepare for Asian Cup qualifiers against Macau on 5 September.

LIVE COMMENTARY: India vs St Kitts & Nevis, Live Score and Updates

Previously, St Kitts and Nevis were held to a 1-1 draw by lower-ranked Mauritius in their opening fixture.

The Blue Tigers eye their 10th straight win after defeating Mauritius on the opening night. In absence of skipper and talismanic striker Sunil Chhetri, defender Sandesh Jhingan has been handed the captain's armband for the tournament.

One of the two goalscorers in the Mauritius game, Robin Singh and Balwant Singh, would comprise the strike-force alongside the dynamic Jeje Lalpekhlua, while young Manvir Singh is also expected to play a crucial role, albeit in a limited capacity. The midfield is expected to be marshaled by the likes of Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Holicharan Narzary, Jackichand Singh and Rowllin Borges.

India have won 14 out of their last 16 games but with this series not having much of an impact on the FIFA rankings, Constantine is expected to test his bench strength. And it is quite evident as the head coach used under-23 players Manvir and Nikhil Poojary as well as Mumbai City FC goalkeeper Amrinder Singh in the first match.

The Indian defense had looked shaky against Mauritius in their opening match, conceding a goal 15 minutes into the game.

The match against St Kitts & Nevis thus provides Constantine with a chance to cover up the defensive problems and ensure that the team plays their natural game.

On the other hand, after drawing the first game, St Kitts & Nevis would like to put up an inspired show against the favorites.

St Kitts & Nevis coach Jacques Passy also conceded that India is a formidable side compared to them and said, "They (India) are absolute favorites to win the tournament. It is no more a three-nation, but a two-nation tournament. Our focus is on India."

India's predicted XI: Amrinder, Narayan Das, Anas Edathodika, Sandesh Jhingan, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Holicharan Narzary, Rowllin Borges, Nikhil Poojary, Robin Singh, Jeje.

St Kitts & Nevis' predicted XI: Jamal Jeffers, Gerard Williams, Petrez Williams, Justin Springer, Thrizen, Tiran Hanley, Tishan Hanley, Raheem Somersall, Nelson, Rogers, Carlos Bertie.

Time and venue: 8 PM IST, Mumbai Football Arena

Where to watch it live: Star Sports HD 1, SD1 and Hotstar. For live commentary and updates, tune into Sportskeeda's extensive coverage of the game.