Houston Dynamo vs Minnesota United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

The Western Conference of the MLS features yet another exciting fixture as the Houston Dynamo hosts a formidable Minnesota United side at the BBVA Stadium in Texas. The two sides find themselves at opposite ends of the table and will want to win this fixture.

The Houston Dynamo is currently in 11th place in the MLS Western Conference table and has only 7 points from 7 games this season. The Houston-based side managed a stunning 5-2 victory over Sporting Kansas City last week, however, and has finally found its scoring touch ahead of this crucial fixture.

Minnesota United, on the other hand, has endured a miserable return to the MLS regular season and has suffered two defeats on the trot against FC Dallas and Sporting Kansas City. The Minnesota side may be in third place in the Western Conference table but is in desperate need of a morale-boosting victory.

Right back to Texas and we're meeting some old friends for dinner...



THE Preview » https://t.co/J1NcadcvVH pic.twitter.com/DL5BBAJiwJ — Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) September 1, 2020

Houston Dynamo vs Minnesota United Head-to-Head

The Houston Dynamo has played a total of 9 regular-season games against Minnesota United and has a marginal head-to-head advantage against the away side. The Texas-based team has won 4 games and Minnesota United is not far behind with 3 victories.

The Houston Dynamo picked up an important 2-0 victory in this corresponding fixture in 2019 with Mauro Manotas and Christian Ramirez getting on to the scoresheet against Minnesota United. The home side will hope to build on its recent form and manage another victory tomorrow.

Houston Dynamo form guide in the MLS: W-D-D-L-D

Minnesota United form guide in the MLS: L-L-L-W-W

Advertisement

Also Read: 10 Greatest Football Managers of all time

Houston Dynamo vs Minnesota United Team News

Houston Dynamo will have to do without Mauro Manotas

Houston Dynamo

The Houston Dynamo has a few minor injury concerns and may have to do without a number of star players against Minnesota United. Oscar Garcia and Victor Cabrera are also doubtful for this game and may have to spend the day on the sidelines.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Oscar Garcia, Victor Cabrera

Suspended: None

Minnesota United desperately needs a victory

Minnesota United

Minnesota United will be unable to avail the services of Tyler Miller and Ike Opara against the Houston Dynamo. Jacori Hayes is also recovering from his injury and is unlikely to play a part in the game.

Injured: Tyler Miller, Ike Opara

Doubtful: Jacori Hayes

Suspended: None

Houston Dynamo vs Minnesota United Predicted XI

Houston Dynamo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marko Maric; Adam Lundkvist, Maynor Figueroa, Aljaz Struna, Zarek Valentin; Matias Vera, Memo Rodriguez, Darwin Ceren; Alberth Elis, Mauro Manotas, Darwin Quintero

Minnesota United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Greg Ranjitsingh; Chase Gasper, Michael Boxall, Jose Aja, Romain Metanire; Osvaldo Alonso, Jan Gregus; Robin Lod, Kevin Molino, Ethan Finlay; Luis Amarilla

Houston Dynamo vs Minnesota United Prediction

The Houston Dynamo is currently very close to the bottom of the table but may surprisingly hold the upper hand in this fixture. The likes of Darwin Quintero and Mauro Manotas can trouble Minnesota United's defensive line and Christian Ramirez's impact off the bench might prove to be a pivotal factor.

Minnesota United has a massive hill to climb against the Houston Dynamo and needs a victory to consolidate its position in the top four of the Western Conference. The away side will have its chances but may not be able to defeat a Houston Dynamo outfit that is currently high on confidence.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 2-1 Minnesota United

Also Read: New York Red Bulls vs DC United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020