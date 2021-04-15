Houston Dynamo vs San Jose Earthquakes prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Houston Dynamo entertain the San Jose Earthquakes in the MLS 2021 season opener at BBVA Stadium in Houston on Friday night.

The hosts were the bottom-placed side in the Western Conference last season, while the visitors managed to secure an eighth-placed finish.

Dynamo were relatively active in the pre-season and played six friendly games compared to only two for San Jose.

Houston Dynamo vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-to-Head

The two sides have squared off 25 times across all competitions. The Orange Crush have a slight advantage in the head-to-head record with 13 wins secured against the San Jose Earthquakes.

The Quakes have nine wins to their name and four games have ended in a draw. The sides did not face each other last season. Their last meeting came during the 2019 campaign at PayPal Park, with San Jose recording a 2-0 win.

Houston Dynamo form guide in MLS: None (opening match of the season)

San Jose Earthquakes form guide in MLS: None (opening match of the season)

Houston Dynamo vs San Jose Earthquakes Team News

Houston Dynamo

The hosts have a new look heading into the new season and have made some major changes to their squad in the offseason. The addition of Tim Parker will definitely add some steel to their defense.

The loss of Mauro Manotas might hurt them in the final third but it remains to be seen how Tab Ramos' second season in charge will play out.

There are no injury or suspension concerns for Houston Dynamo at the moment.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

San Jose Earthquakes

There are some new faces in the lineup for the visitors as well. Chofis Lopez and defensive midfielder Eric Remedi have already made their debuts in friendly games and are in contention to make their MLS debuts.

There are no injury or suspension concerns for the season opener.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Houston Dynamo vs San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI

Houston Dynamo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marko Marić; Adam Lundkvist, Tim Parker, Zarek Valentin, Sam Jungua; Derrick Jones, Joe Corona, Matias Vera; Fafà Picault, Maximiliano Urruti, Darwin Quintero

San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): JT Marcinkowski; Paul Marie, Oswaldo Alanis, Florian Jungwirth, Tommy Thompson; Eric Remedi, Jackson Yueill; Javier Eduardo López, Chofis Lopez, Cristian Espinoza; Chris Wondolowski.

Houston Dynamo vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

Both clubs had a good pre-season, with the hosts losing just one in six games while the visitors recorded a win in both of their friendly encounters.

In the first game of the season, both clubs will be looking to go full steam and the game might turn out to be an entertaining affair. Given the more experienced players in the visitors' ranks, we predict a win for San Jose.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 1-2 San Jose Earthquakes.