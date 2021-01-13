10 highest-paid players in the Serie A this season (2020/21)

The Serie A is one of the top five leagues across Europe and boasts of some of the very best players in the world, such as Cristiano Ronaldo. Italy's top flight also contains a host of highly-talented players plying their trades with legendary clubs like Juventus, Inter Milan, and AC Milan.

Although the effect of new money has not been quite so discernible in the Italian top flight, transfer and wage records do end up being broken in nearly every new transfer window.

Cristiano Ronaldo will take a pay cut of €3.8m at Juventus during the coronavirus pandemic. (Source: Tuttosport) pic.twitter.com/kAa9FKSYZl — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) March 28, 2020

As one might expect, Juventus are the biggest spenders in the league and have a massive £213 million per year wage bill. Though the Bianconeri stars are some of the best-paid players in the division, Inter Milan, Napoli and Roma also compensate their players fairly well.

Here, we take a look at the 10 highest-paid players in the Italian top flight (wages considered as per their most recent contacts irrespective of the pay cut on account of COVID-19 if any).

(Note: The weekly wages are as reported by Sillyseason and Sportekz, the actual wages could vary as these figures are only an estimate taken from various sources. All Stats as of 11 January 2021.)

#T5 Alexis Sanchez (Inter Milan) - £225,000 per week

Former Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez is one of the top-paid players in the Serie A. After a one-year loan spell at Inter Milan, he extended his stay by signing a three-year deal at the beginning of the current season.

Although his weekly wage took a hit when he made the switch from United to Inter permanent, Sanchez still earns £225,000 per week under his new contract.

Alexis has not been able to reach similar heights that he reached for Arsenal in the last couple of seasons. However, he has been consistent with his national side and, with 45 goals to his name, is Chile's all-time top goalscorer.

#T5 Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) - £225,000 per week

The first Juventus player on this list is 24-year-old Adrien Rabiot. The midfielder joined the Old Lady in the summer of 2019 on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain after both parties failed to reach an agreement over an improved contract.

Having avoided paying any hard cash in transfer fees for the talented, 25-year-old midfielder, Juventus handed him a massive wage boost. Under his contract with the Turin-based club, the France international earns £225,000 per week.

#T5 Aaron Ramsey (Juventus) - £225,000 per week

Aaron Ramsey joined Juventus on a free transfer

Another Juventus free signing from the 2019-20 season, Aaron Ramsey joins the list as he pockets £225,000 per week as well.

The former Arsenal midfielder has been intermittently used by managers at the Allianz Stadium over the last year and a half. He has failed to establish himself as a regular starter in the Serie A, or any other competition for that matter.

Ramsey has made 11 appearances in Serie A this season and opened his account for the 2020-21 campaign in Juve's 3-1 win over Sassuolo yesterday.

#T5 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan) - £225,000 per week

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is proving that age is just a number

There are many astonishing things about AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic. At the age of 39, he is still operating as though he's in his prime and has scored 10 goals in the Serie A in just seven appearances.

10 - Zlatan #Ibrahimovic is the oldest player able to score at least 10 goals in the first 8 Serie A matchdays (before him the record was the Silvio Piola one in 1942/43, 29 years old). Undying.#NapoliMilan — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) November 22, 2020

A 39-year-old footballer playing in a demanding competition like the Serie A might be considered as an accomplishment itself. After all, most players move to leagues like the MLS to spend the final years of their careers in relatively unchallenging surroundings.

Unless Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi end up matching Ibrahimovic's longevity, we don't think there'll ever be a footballer who can command £225,000 in weekly wages at the age of 39.

