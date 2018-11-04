5 Outstanding players who left Arsenal on a free transfer

Wilshere left Arsenal this summer after 10 years with the club.

In a shocking news coming out of the Emirates stadium, it was confirmed that Arsenal won't be offering a new deal to Aaron Ramsey, who has been one of their most consistent performers for the last few seasons.

This means that the Welshman is now one of the hottest players out of contract next season and could leave the club for free. It is always painful for the fans to see their best players leave the club, but there's nothing's worse than realizing that the player left the club for free.

Arsenal, like many other Premier League teams have seen their fair share of players leaving the club after the expiration of their contracts. And over the years, it seems as if the Gunners have made it a habit to let some of their first team players leave for free.

Here, we take a look at the list of five Arsenal players that Aaron Ramsey could be joining he if decides to leave his current club next season on a free transfer.

#1 Jack Wilshere

Wilshere now plays for West Ham United.

Jack Wilshere, the youngest ever league debutant for the Gunners, found himself out of contract this summer when Arsenal decided it was time to part ways with the talented but injury-prone midfielder.

The Arsenal youth academy product, reportedly rejected a new deal that would've kept him at the Emirates stadium, because he was not being guaranteed first-team football under Unai Emery.

The 26-year-old was a highly rated player and had a promising career ahead of him, but as it is very well known, injuries prevented him from completely living up to his potential.

He was looking fitter than ever when he moved to Bournemouth on loan in the 2016-17 season, making 27 appearances for the Cherries before another injury setback forced him on the sidelines.

He proved his fitness again last season, making 20 appearances for the Gunners, in which he scored his first goal in three years.

But, that wasn't enough to keep him at the club, and he left the club for free to join West Ham this summer, as the incoming manager Emery made it clear that he wasn't part of his plans.

