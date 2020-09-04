Houston Dynamo vs Sporting Kansas City prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

A resurgent Houston Dynamo will host Western Conference leaders Sporting Kansas City at the BBVA Stadium in the MLS on Saturday night. It will be for the third time that these two teams will lock horns this season. Houston Dynamo tore into Sporting KC when they met a couple of weeks back and won the contest 5-2.

That was incidentally Houston's first win of the MLS regular season and they are the last team to pick up a victory in the league. However, they seem to have turned over a new leaf with that performance and followed it up with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Minnesota United.

Darwin Quintero and Alberth Elis have spearheaded the Dynamos' resurgence and will be looking to come up with more of the same against familiar foes. Meanwhile, Western Conference leaders Sporting Kansas City have hit a lean patch of sorts and had to come back from behind to tie both their previous matches.

After languishing at the bottom of the table, Houston Dynamo are now in a good position to clinch a playoff spot and Sporting Kansas City will want to exact revenge for what transpired when the two teams met last month.

Houston Dynamo vs Sporting Kansas City Head-to-Head

Sporting Kansas City and Houston Dynamo share a long history. The teams have faced each other 45 times in the past. Houston Dynamo have won 17 times while Sporting Kansas City have won only 14. 14 games have ended in a draw.

Houston Dynamo overcame the odds to beat Sporting Kansas City 5-2 when the two teams met each other last month.

Sporting Kansas City form guide: L-W-L-D-D

Houston Dynamo form guide: L-D-D-W-W

Advertisement

Houston Dynamo vs Sporting Kansas City Team News

As for Houston Dynamo, Victor Cabrera is sidelined due to a thigh injury. Michael Salazar is also expected to miss out as he is ruled out with a knee injury. Mauro Manotas also has a thigh problem and is a doubt for this game.

Injured: Victor Cabrera and Michael Salazar

Doubtful: Mauro Manotas

Suspended: None

For Sporting KCFelipe Gutierrez Leiva is out for the season after undergoing a knee surgery. Roger Espinoza and Winston Reid are doubts as both have suffered muscle cramps. Gadi Kinda will return after serving a one-match suspension after picking up a red card against Colorado Rapids.

Injured: Felipe Gutierrez

Doubtful: Winston Reid and Roger Espinoza

Suspended: None

Houston Dynamo vs Sporting Kansas City Predicted Lineups

Houston Dynamo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marko Maric; Adam Lundkvist, Maynor Figueroa, Aljaz Struna, Zarek Valentin; Matias Vera, Memo Rodriguez, Darwin Ceren; Alberth Elis, Mauro Manotas, Darwin Quintero

Sporting Kansas City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tim Melia, Graham Zusi, Graham Smith, Roberto Puncec, Luis Martins, Duke, Hernandez, Gianluca Busio, Johnny Russell, Alan Pulido, Shelton

Houston Dynamo vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

Houston Dynamo are on a roll and will be riding high after two convincing back-to-back victories. Sporting Kansas City have just the one win from their last 5 matches and will be desperate to turn it around. However, given the form that they're in plus the home advantage, it looks like Houston will come out on top.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 3-2 Sporting Kansas City