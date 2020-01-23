How much do the MLS 2020 season tickets cost?

23 Jan 2020

The 25th edition of MLS is scheduled to begin on the 29th of February

With the forthcoming season of Major League Soccer around the corner, the 26 franchises have already begun preparations for the start of the group stages, as they are set to participate in a handful of pre-season friendlies in the coming days.

Inter Miami FC and Nashville FC are the two competition debutants this time around and will contest in the Eastern and Western conference respectively. Additionally, with the new season set to commence in just over a month, fans across the continent are scrambling to get themselves tickets to watch their favourite players in action.

How much do MLS tickets cost?

Although there isn't a predefined amount, as tickets vary based on stadiums and seating locations, MLS tickets are expected to cost $48 on an average. Seating capacity is also a decisive factor in determining the cost of a ticket and fans could look to snap up a season ticket instead, which would allow them to watch all home games in a said venue.

When do MLS 2020 season tickets go on sale?

Season tickets have been on sale for the best part of three months, with registered members getting privileges in terms of availability. MLS clubs began preparations for the new season well in advance to facilitate the sale of season tickets, with FC Cincinnati making them available since late November. Additionally, single-game tickets have also been made available to the general public for well over a month.

How to book tickets for MLS 2020 matches?

While the official website can be used to book tickets for all the teams involved in MLS 2020, sites such as Ticketmaster and SeatGeek can also be used for the same. The latter, in particular, have proved to be a good solution over the years for MLS tickets, as they signed a partnership deal with the league in 2016.

