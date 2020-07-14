HSG vs LKP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Gothenburg Match - July 15th, 2020

Match 13 of the ECS T10 Gothenburg League 2020 pits Hisingen CC against Linkoping CC in Kviberg.

While Wednesday would mark Linkoping's first taste of action in the competition, this isn't the case for Hisingen, who are all but out of the running for a knockout spot.

Despite beginning the tournament well, they fell to two losses against Seaside CC and Jonkoping CA. With nothing but pride left to salvage in their final two league fixtures, Hisingen will look get one over Linkoping CC despite being the underwhelming underdogs heading into this game.

Squads to choose from

Hisingen CC

Gourav Aggarwal, Aritra Nag, Fareed Mohammed, Muqadar Saleem, Wasi Alam, Sabtharishiswaran Natrajan, Sukavanesh Mathisekaran, Justine Selvaraj, Umais Ahmed, Amit Jain, Yeswanth Tanneru, Rajeev, Praveen Kumar, Chaitanya Kilari, Tafheem Masoodi, Bhawan Grewal, Gokul Seenivasan, Shankar Padmanabhan, Bharat Konka and Mohit Dhir

Linkoping CC

Adeel Ashgar, Bhushan Patil, Aamir Mushtaq, Saad Khan, Ankit Naik, Adeel Shah, Kishore Srinivas, Muhammad Moeez, Puneeth Ballakuraya, Muhammad Musab, Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Atif, Rana Naveed, Imran Khan and Sibbir Siddique

Predicted Playing XIs

Hisingen CC

A Nag, G Seenivasan, F Mohammed, S Natrajan, M Saleem, A Jain, P Kumar, C Kilari, S Padmanabhan, B Konka and B Grewal

Linkoping CC

A Ashgar, A Mushtaq, S Khan, A Naik, K Srinivas, M Moeez, M Musab, M Arshad, M Atif, I Khan and S Siddique

Match Details

Match: Hisingen CC vs Linkoping CC

Date: 15th July 2020, at 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Kviberg, Gothenburg

Pitch Report

It's going to be a slow day in Gothenburg with the threat of rain hovering over proceedings. Nevertheless, action should take place between Linkoping and Hisingen with a good batting track awaiting the two sides.

The bowlers should get the ball to move around a bit as well owing to the overcast conditions, while the spinners will look to vary their pace with no turn on offer. Chasing would be the ideal option upon winning the toss, with rain bound to have a say in this game.

ECS T10 Gothenburg League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

HSG vs LKP Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Nag, F Mohammed, A Mushtaq, S Khan, M Saleem, A Jain, M Moeez, C Kilari, B Konka, M Atif and S Siddique

Captain: A Jain, Vice-Captain: A Mushtaq

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Nag, F Mohammed, A Mushtaq, S Natarajan, M Saleem, A Jain, M Moeez, C Kilari, S Padmanabhan, M Atif and S Siddique

Captain: M Saleem, Vice-Captain: A Mushtaq