I-League 2017/18: East Bengal chasing former ISL defender

The Zambian has previously played in India for NorthEast United.

Kondwani Mtonga playing for Zambia

What's the story?

East Bengal are not letting up in their bid to build a competitive squad for next season's I-League and the latest man attracting the attentions of head coach Khalid Jamil is the Zambian defender, Kondwani Mtonga.

According to reports, Mtonga and his representatives are currently locked in talks with East Bengal's recruitment arm, with Jamil also providing inputs from his side.

The context

East Bengal will be among the heavy favourites for next season's I-League after Bengaluru FC decided to join the Indian Super League bandwagon and the mass exodus of personnel from current champions Aizawl FC.

They are on a retooling mission that started with the appointment of Jamil and a host of new signings from last season's I-League champions, Aizawl FC.

The heart of the matter

Mtonga has previously played in the ISL when he turned out in NorthEast United's colours during the 2014 season. He has since played for Zesco United in his homeland of Zambia. The 33-year-old is also a Zambia international, having played for the national team on 37 occasions.

His addition to the East Bengal squad, if the transfer is successful, will be the fourth foreign signing for the Red and Golds after the arrivals of Willis Plaza, Carlyle Mitchell and Mahmoud Al Amna.

The Calcutta Football League is set to kickstart on 7th August and Jamil and co will look to continue the Red and Golds' dominance in the local football league. East Bengal have won the CFL title in the past seven years and judging by their spending spree, an eighth straight title is on the cards.

What's next?

With East Bengal set to fight for the title in the backwaters of the I-League next season, Mtonga's prospective signing will signal Jamil's intent to win a second league title in two years, this time round with the Red and Golds.

The former Aizawl man will hope that Mtonga will add more experience and quality to the East Bengal backline that already boasts of the likes of Gurwinder Singh and Arnab Mondal.

Author's take

Mtonga is a powerful customer who can also chip in with the odd set-piece goal, as he did for NorthEast in the 2014 ISL. While East Bengal are set for the toil of the CFL in under two weeks, their plans for a first I-League title next season are already underway.

Should they land Mtonga, East Bengal will have a formidable look to their team despite their non-involvement in the ISL next season.

