I-League 2017-18 fixtures leaked, Kolkata Derby dates reportedly confirmed

The I-League fixtures for the upcoming 2017-18 season have reportedly been leaked.

The Kolkata Derby is set to take place towards the start of the tournament.

From this year onward, Indian football fans can enjoy two football leagues in the country. The star-studded Indian Super League and India's top division league, the I-League which started in 2007. The All India Football Federation had earlier announced that both the ISL and the I-League will be running simultaneously from this season onwards.

The 2017-18 ISL starts on 17th November with the last time's finalists meeting again on the opening day. The I-League was also set to start in November but the fixtures for the I-League are yet to be officially announced after an impasse between various stakeholders.

There has been a lot of doubts about the new I-League and All India Football Federation have failed to give a clarity on the start of the tournament. The tenth team in the I-League, the India U17 team which participated in the FIFA U17 World Cup is yet to be announced officially. The U17 team have been AIFF's flagship project with the World Cup team and are tentatively named 'Indian Arrows'.

Moreover, the tenth team (AIFF’s flagship project with the India U17 lads) still don’t have an official name but are tentatively named 'Indian Arrows'. With five days to go for the month end, is this the best preparation the football governing body can provide?

According to information from Khel Now, that the I-League will start in Novermber second week despite protests from various clubs. All the matches will take place on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, and the kickoffs will take place at 2:00 PM and 5:30 PM.The first game, according to the proposed schedule is set to be played between last season’s top-two, Mohun Bagan and last years Champions Aizwal FC on 9th November 2:00 PM at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium. The Bengal Derby between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will be played on 1st December at 5:30 PM.

Find the leaked fixtures below:

10th November, Friday: East Bengal vs Churchill Brothers, Kolkata, 5:30 PM IST

15th November, Wednesday: Neroca vs East Bengal, Imphal, 2:00 PM IST

23rd November, Thursday: East Bengal vs Aizawl FC, Kolkata, 5:30 PM IST

1st December, Friday: East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Kolkata, 5:30 PM IST

9th December, Saturday: East Bengal vs Indian Arrows, Delhi, 5:30 PM IST