I-League 2017: Aizawl ready to dash Churchill’s north-east trip

Aizawl will look to claim all three points as they host Churchill Brothers tomorrow.

by AIFF Media Preview 09 Feb 2017, 19:26 IST

Aizawl are ready to take on Churchill Brothers in what promises to be a cracking encounter

As part of their trip to the north-eastern part of the country, Churchill Brothers head to Aizawl after their unsuccessful trip to Shillong last week. The Highlanders, after their tragic defeat against Mohun Bagan in Kolkata, are looking to go out all guns blazing to get back to winning ways when they clash swords with the Goan outfit at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl tomorrow (February 10, 2017).

Churchill boss Alfred Fernandes opined that there should be no complaints about the weather and playing conditions in professional football. “I am expecting a very tough game tomorrow. Aizawl FC have been playing well and getting results,” he said.

On a hopeful note, he also quipped, “Football is about momentum and confidence. Hopefully, we will get good results.”

Churchill Brothers have only garnered five points from seven matches, having conceded eight goals while scoring four. There are four teams between them and their opponents tomorrow, Aizawl FC. Aizawl have had a good season so far with 13 points from seven matches. However, they have been unable to keep their net safe, and have had seven goals scored against them.

Fully aware of his team’s weakness, Alfred Fernandes spoke of his the need to sign a new defender soon. Liberian midfielder Ansumana Kromah also said in anticipation of tomorrow’s match, “I will do everything I can on the pitch tomorrow. I will try to impress my coach, my teammates and the spectators.”

Aizawl FC coach Khalid Jamil expressed his concern about their match against Churchill Brothers, “They are a good team. They have been playing solid games.”

He furthers added, “We have to be alert while playing both inside and outside the box to avoid being carded.”

Aizawl FC will have to play without defender Lalruatthara, who has been booked four times this season. Besides Lalruatthara, all the other players are fit and ready to play according to Jamil, who also hinted at a return for Al-Amna tomorrow.

Aizawl midfielder Brandon Vanlalremdika couldn’t contain his excitement for the forthcoming match, “My target is to score a goal, but teamwork would be the first priority. We are playing a good team tomorrow so the result will depend on which team works harder on the pitch,” he added further.

The match is slated to kick off at 02:00 PM and will be telecast live on Ten 2.