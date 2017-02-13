I-League 2017: East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan - Rating the Players

We look how the players did individually in the derby.

Robin Singh fighting for the ball (Picture Courtesy - I League)



East Bengal and Mohun Bagan shared the spoils in the Bengal derby. The game was anti-climatic to a certain extent, given that it failed to deliver football of the highest calibre as expected ahead of the game.

Mohun Bagan were the better side in the first-half but were largely restricted to pop shots and half-chances thanks to the brilliance of Ivan Bukenya and Gurwinder Singh. In the second half, both teams seemed to cancel each other out and ultimately led to the goalless draw.

East Bengal Players

Rehenesh TP

The Kerala man was awarded the man of the match, and although I can think of two or three players who might have deserved the award more, the goalkeeper was solid and effective.

His headline save was when Sony Norde got a cross into the box, with Pritam Kotal poking git towards the goal. He took a kick from Daryl Duffy for his troubles, and kick-started the only fight in the game. Points for that.

Rating - 7

Rahul Bheke

Rahul had a very solid game, he made some important interceptions and defended against Sony Norde very well. Admittedly he was aided by the Haitians nonchalant approach to the game.

Offensively, didn’t add much to the East Bengal side, although he got a few hasty crosses into the box. But, well, you know that line about a fullback being a defender first.

Rating – 6.5

Ivan Bukenya

He has been the foreign signing of the season, hands down. Brilliant at the back, supreme in the air, decent on the ball and a menace in the opposition box.

On Sunday, he was again brilliant with his positioning and tackling. He kept both Jeje and Daryl Duffy quiet, a job easier said than done. But, his biggest contribution was to thwart Katsumi Yusa who had, for once, found some space around the six-yard box.

He was the man of the match for me.

Rating -9

Gurwinder Singh

Gurwinder has very surprisingly been a rock at the back for the Bengal side. With Arnab Mondal, Anwar Ali, and Ivan Bukenya as center backs, he would have been to most eyes the fourth choice center back.

Look at him now, running around, scaring people. Trevor Morgan has to be a brave man to drop the man.

Rating - 7

Narayan Das

Just like Rahul Bheke on the other side of the backline, he was very solid without affording anything but a misplaced cross now and then. His lack of concentration allowed Katsumi Yusa to go through on goal, good thing Ivan Bukenya is a beast at the back.

Also, the best left back in India by a margin.

Rating - 6.5

Nikhil Poojary

Nikhil Poojary’s rise has been considerable. With Ruidas in the team, most would have expected the Atletico de Kolkata winger to walk into the U-22 place. Then he went and had a wild night in Pune, and Trevor Morgan (who even fines himself), hasn’t given him another minute.

In that time, Poojary has blossomed. Fast, good close control, and strong on the ball. His final ball is still under construction, but he will only get better.

He was brilliant on Sunday. For a young player, the pressure and the crowd can get to you, but the man from Mumbai played out of his skin, attacking and defending with all his heart. The result? Sony Norde was taken off in the 84th minute. Job well done.

Rating -8

Mehtab Hossain

If you already didn’t know, this was Mehtab Hossain’s 54th derby. His experience was so evident the way he protected the backline and stopped counters with cheeky handballs.

He is one of those you hate if he plays for the opposition, but love to death if he is one of yours. Probably would have loved to see the ball a bit more, as Gurwinder and Ivan elected to clear the ball to the strikers with two opposition strikers lurking.

Rating - 7

Wedson Anselme

There has been a lot which has changed since that hattrick against Minerva Punjab. Wedson, almost never loses the ball and is the proper playmaker for East Bengal.

He showcased what he is all about when he slipped Willis behind the Mohun Bagan backline in the first half with a lovely through ball. Literally and figuratively, the tip of a diamond.

Rating - 8

Lalrindika Ralte

The East Bengal captain had a very average game. As consistent as he is (otherwise), he might have been lucky to stay on the pitch by the end of the game.

He unnecessarily started fight, and with the volatility of the game in the past, it is so not a good idea, especially if you are the captain. Rightly given a yellow card. Nothing spectacular, but not bad.

Rating -6

Willis Plaza

As good as his running his behind defences, he needs to finish his chances. He was put through on two occasions when he had arguably the best chances of the game.

The first one was a lovely curved run, and found brilliantly by Wedson and did well to hit the target. But, the next one via a lovely flick from Robin Singh was a sitter, and the forward should have buried it.

Rating -7

Robin Singh

Was the first man to be substituted, and that is often not the best of signs. He was anonymous for most of the game, but showed exactly what he is about when he flicked a header to Plaza. Has had better games, has had better derbies.

Rating - 5

Thongkhosiem Haokip

Came on for Robin Singh, was as influential as his predecessor. That means I don’t remember him getting a touch of the ball.

Rating - 5