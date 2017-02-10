I-League 2017:5 key players who will make a difference in the Kolkata derby

A host of fresh faces rule the East Bengal team this time while Mohun Bagan have managed to retain their squad.

@ChirayatoB18 by Chirayato Top 5 / Top 10 10 Feb 2017, 10:17 IST

East Bengal and Mohun Bagan are set to add another glorious chapter to their long-lived rivalry

The countdown for Asia’s biggest footballing rivalry, the Kolkata derby, has begun as barely 72 hours remain for the electric clash between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan. The match is set to be held at the neutral venue of Kanchenjunga stadium in Siliguri on February 12, 2017.

With a number of players down and out, Mohun Bagan coach Sanjoy Sen has his task cut out as he looks to close the gap with the league leaders. On the other hand, East Bengal would be gung ho, coming into this at the back end of an undefeated run of 6 games.

At this juncture, both teams would be looking forward to field their strongest line-up as they look to secure a key advantage in the league table. From the eligible players, here are top five players who will make the difference between the winning and losing team.

#5 Mehtab Hossain

East Bengal will need Mehtab Hossain to be at his best

The East Bengal veteran has been involved in numerous derbies, having turned out for both the teams during his illustrious career. As a result, he possesses the incisive acumen to go about a high voltage clash like the Kolkata derby.

With oodles of experience in his resume, Mehtab would impart solidarity and cohesion in the East Bengal central midfield. He should be fresh after sitting out in the previous match, owing to a suspension. The holding midfielder will have an added role to shut out the Mohun Bagan attack and play the extra man in deep defence.

East Bengal’s fortunes will be riding a lot on the 31-year old’s performance.