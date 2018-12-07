I-League 2018-19: 3 reasons why a win over Gokulam Kerala FC could set tune for East Bengal before Kolkata Derby

The two coach and players at the pre-match press conference

After three straight losses, East Bengal will look to give their best when they face Gokulam Kerala FC on Saturday evening before the all-important Kolkata Derby.

The Red and Golds are enduring difficult times as their performance had gone from bad to worst. After winning the first two matches, they were termed as the contenders for the title. But three back to back losses put them in a spot to bother.

This is, in fact, the first time after 2012 that East Bengal lost three straight matches in I-League. Though the race for the title is not over, East Bengal will have to pull off all sorts to make them a contender again.

The Kolkata-based club are leaving no stone unturned. Players are sweating it on the field, working hard, keeping concentration. But it seems the mentality that could win you a game is missing when they take an opposition.

The game against Mohun Bagan will be crucial for East Bengal. Not only it will help them to make progress in the I-League table but will earn the trust of their supporters who never want to lose against their arch-rivals.

Before that, the first and foremost task for them is a win against Gokulam. Let us look at the reasons why a win could set the tune for East Bengal before Kolkata Derby:

#3 A win will boost the confidence

Apart from the first two matches, East Bengal looked like a depleted side who forgot how to win a game. Even when they were trailing, there was no urge from the players to give more.

In short, they looked like a team who are well short of confidence. It was a completely embarrassing moment for a team who are fighting for the title.

Against Minerva, the case was more exposed. Though the coach said they played well, the same was not reflected on the pitch.

Gokulam match is the best opportunity for them to regain their confidence ahead of their biggest match of the season.

The Malabarians too are struggling to get their feet with a new side and it is the best time to attack them in full force and get all the three points.

