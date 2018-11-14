I-League 2018-19: 3 Reasons why Chennai City FC won against East Bengal

Chennai City FC players celebrate after Sandro Rodriguez give them the lead

Chennai City FC eked out East Bengal 2-1 at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata in an enthralling encounter. After this win, Chennai City FC further solidified their lead at the top with 10 points from four games, remaining unbeaten throughout. East Bengal, on the other hand, is just one position behind them with 6 points from three games.

Sandro Rodriguez scored for the visitors at the dying embers of the first half from a wonderfully-curling free kick. Enrique Esqueda restored the parity for the home side when he tapped in the ball at an empty net. However, Nestor Gordillo ensured that Chennai City FC had the last laugh by converting a penalty at the 82nd minute.

The Red and Golds didn't play bad either, but on the given day it was Akbar Nawaz's men who reigned supreme. So, why did the Southerners look more confident on the ball despite being the away side? Here are 3 reasons why Chennai City FC won against East Bengal.

#3 Chennai City FC's superior fluidity in the game

Chennai City FC players looked more composed than their adversaries

The Spanish style of football came to India with the advent of the Hero Indian Super League. ATK won the inaugural season using it and, FC Goa, Bengaluru FC, and Jamshedpur FC (all of them are in the top four) are employing it this year.

I-League, too, got its Spanish influence this year with Chennai City FC and East Bengal deploying their men in a 4-2-3-1 formation rather than the conventional 4-4-2. However, when both the sides play the same style of football, one of the teams' plans become futile.

Today, it was East Bengal as Akbar Nawaz's men outclassed them in possession and passing. Lalrindika Ralte and Kamalpreet Singh were forced in their defensive half more often as Sandro Rodriguez and Charles Anandraj ensured they had the leverage in the midfield.

