I-League 2018-19 : 3 Reasons why East Bengal lost to Aizawl FC

With this win, Aizawl FC climb to eighth in the table

A game filled with fouls, scuffles and lots of goals did not go in favour of East Bengal as the bottom of the table side Aizawl FC pulled off a disciplined team effort to down the visitors 2-3 in the I-League on Saturday.

Aizawl FC went ahead through Leonce Dodoz early in the 25th minute. East Bengal pushed for the equaliser and was rewarded with a goal from Jobby Justin in the 62nd minute.

East Bengal scored again after eight minutes through Borja Perez to go 2-1 ahead. Aizawl FC equalised after three minutes of play as Zoherliana capitalised on Ubaid's mistake to restore parity.

East Bengal were handed a shock as substitute Lalkhawpuimawia put the game to bed in the 83rd minute to win it 3-2 for the hosts.

What exactly went wrong for Alejandro Menendez and his team? How did Gift Raikhan tactically overcame the East Bengal juggernaut? Sportskeeda brings out the top 3 reasons why Aizawl FC were simply the better side today.

#1 Shaky and undisciplined East Bengal Defence followed by Ubaid's mediocre performance

Manoj Mohammed was taken on for a ride by the Aizawl FC wingers

Even after getting on board the Defensive Duo of Johnny Acosta and Borja Perez, the East Bengal back-line was far from palatial.

The Spanish-Speaking duo gave too much space for the African Duo of Ansuamana Kromah and Leonce Dodoz to exploit. Right back Manoj Mohammed also struggled to keep out Zohmingmawia at bay.

Kromah did find the back of the net on two occasions but the Red and Golds were saved by the flag at the far side indicating offside.

East Bengal's troubles at the back added on as Ubaid spilt a simple ball from a corner and allowed Zoherliana to score.

Such complacency at the back has invited a lot of criticism of the defenders and the goalkeeper from the fans and analysts alike.

