I-League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Mohun Bagan lost to Churchill Brothers FC

sounak mullick FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST

Churchill Brothers FC scripted a memorable 3-0 victory over mighty Mohun Bagan at their own den on Sunday evening. Willis Plaza scored a brace while Ceesay opened the scoring earlier. Mohun Bagan suffered their first defeat of the season and performed very poor in all the departments in front of a 22,000 strong crowd present at the Salt Lake Stadium

With two back-to-back wins, Churchill Brothers FC is now placed at the second spot in the league table with nine points while Bagan still has 8 points in their kitty. Let us have a look at the 3 reasons why Mohun Bagan lost to Churchill Brothers FC:

#3 Failed to perform as a unit

Mohun Bagan won the Calcutta Football League earlier this year

Mohun Bagan’s defence was a total mess in the first half with Dalraj Singh’s mistake making way for the first goal of the match putting the visitors ahead in the 18th minute. On the other hand, the green and maroon brigade had a couple of clear chances to get the equaliser but failed their strikers made a mockery of the opportunities.

The hosts can only blame themselves for the outcome of the match and rue for the missed chances. Sony Norde was the only live wire in the field and practically was the root cause of all the attacks in the match. The duo of Henry Kisseka and Dipanda Dicka were clueless in upfront as was his compatriots in the midfield.

It was a pretty balanced act in by the Kolkata giants in the first four games but stumbled in the fifth one. With a five-day gap in between, the ‘Mariners’ is all set to host league leaders Chennai City FC next weekend at the same venue. With no positives to take forward to the next game, Mohun Bagan will hope for a better display which will the last fixture before the high voltage ‘Kolkata Derby’ next month.

