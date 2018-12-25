I-League 2018-19: 5 Players Who Took The League By Storm

The Hero I-League is now under a brisk Christmas break and will resume on December 28 with Neroca FC hosting Mohun Bagan in Imphal. The League has seen some wonderful stories and records being written. With a large player pool and Geographically, the most widespread Football League in the country, the Hero I-League season so far has been more overwhelming than ever for the fans.

With the teams like Chennai City FC and Gokulam Kerala revived completely from scratch, the advent of Real Kashmir from the Second Division and the New Ownership of East Bengal has certainly brought in some new quality names into the league from across the World who have taken the league by storm courtesy their quality and commitment.

Sportskeeda brings to you the Top 5 Players who have been the epitome of being clinical in the league so far :

Nestor Gordillo has been the most versatile midfielders in the I-League so far.

5) Nestor Jesus Gordillo

Hailing from Las Palmas, Spain, the 29-year-old Spaniard has surely been one of the most exciting names in the I-League so far. Nestor came right into the spotlight when his brilliant trickery and build-up play abilities came into the light in the I-League opener against Indian Arrows which resulted in a 4-1 win. The way he went past the opposition defenders to set up his fellow Spaniard Teammate Pedro Javier Manzi for the hat-trick was scintillating.

Nestor Jesus himself started scoring for the Southerners as he found the net with ease against Churchill Brothers in the second game for his club. A touch of pure class set him up clear and he placed it past the Goalkeeper with calm and composure.

Gordillo has now gone on to scoring 4 goals in the 9 games he has played, even making it up for the absence of Pedro Javier Manzi due to an injury in a couple of matches. His clinical finishing skills, finding strikers upfront with an incisive bit of passing has been instrumental to Akbas Nawas' side being at the top of the table and it should continue to be so if Nestor keeps on putting up the performances he has been doing so far.

