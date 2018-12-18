×
I-League 2018-19: 5 talking points from gameweek 9 as Katsumi creates history

Avik Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
44   //    18 Dec 2018, 09:05 IST

As the Indian Super League goes to a long break, the only football competition that remains in the country is definitely the I-League. The tournament is becoming more interesting to watch. With each passing day, the matches are being played in a more competitive manner than the ISL.

As the tournament organisers increased the number of foreigners, the gaps between the team have narrowed. With proper planning and scouting, clubs like Chennai City are reaping rich dividends. Others are not behind as they are making steady progress behind the league leaders.

This week has witnessed three major things.

Firstly, East Bengal have finally ended their winless run against Mohun Bagan with a dominating 3-2 win in the most popular match of Indian football. This helped the red and gold turn their campaign around after three straight losses.

Secondly, Real Kashmir registered their biggest victory in the club’s history with a 6-1 demolition of Shillong Lajong. This is the biggest winning margin in this edition of the league as of now.

Thirdly, Katsumi Yusa scored in 13 seconds against Churchill Brothers to create history, becoming the fastest player to score in an I-League match.

Let us analyse the points of gameweek 9:

#5 Real Kashmir demolish Lajong

After putting up a brave fight against Minerva Punjab FC to register their first win, Real Kashmir were quiet in the next three matches, failing to score a goal at home. Their fortunes turned with the home win against Indian Arrows and thereafter, there was no looking back for them.

On last Tuesday, they created quite an uproar among the Indian football community with their display against Shillong Lajong. Not one or two but they put six goals past their opponents, which is the biggest margin of victory this season.

Lajong are struggling to find their rhythm with an all-Indian set-up and Real Kashmir used this opportunity in style. After Kofi Tetteh opened the scoring for the home side, it was raining goals. Mason Robertson, Nagen Tamang, Gnohere Krizo, Surchandra Singh scored before Tetteh added his second.

This was the last match in Srinagar before a 47-day winter break and certainly, Real Kashmir left no stone unturned to make the occasion memorable.

Avik Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
A Sports Lover by passion, a Sports Writer by profession. Avik Roy is a Kolkata-based Sports Journalist who previously worked with Orissa POST and Aajkaal. Dreams of standing on the National Anthem at a FIFA World Cup match.
