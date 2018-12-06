×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

I-League 2018-19: 5 Talking points from the game-week 7 as attendance peaks for Gokulam Kerala matches

Avik Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
109   //    06 Dec 2018, 10:30 IST

The I-League has completed its seventh week and it has been quite action-packed seven days that we have witnessed. With Chennai City FC consolidating their top position with a fighting draw against Mohun Bagan, Churchill Brothers also kept their unbeaten run with after being held against Gokulam Kerala. Minerva FC have finally found their second win against Indian Arrows while Shillong Lajong lost again at their home, this time against north-eastern rivals NEROCA FC.

The most interesting match that has been played in this time happened to be Chennai City and Mohun Bagan. Chennai faced a tough challenge in the form of Mohun Bagan and their perseverance for an equaliser was paid when Nestor Gordillo scored in the 81st minute. Mohun Bagan went ahead with a fine display from their talisman Sony Norde but it was not enough for them to earn their first home win.

Let us look at the how the teams fared in gameweek 7 of I-League 2018-19 season:

#5 Plaza keeps scoring and missing goals

During his time with East Bengal, Willis Plaza was often criticised for his profligacy in front of the goalmouth. He scored 12 goals in his first campaign under the then coach Trevor Morgan but missed so many. This continued in the second season too and he was released midway in the campaign last season.

After joining Churchill Brothers, Plaza seems to have found new energy. The Trinidad and Tobago player silenced his criticisers with a hattrick against Shillong Lajong and followed by another brace against Mohun Bagan. He scored in the third successive match and with six goals, now leads the goal-scoring chart.

But the problem of missing goals continues to trouble him. He is a man who gives his best every time he gets on to the pitch. For some unknown reasons, not all his efforts are successful. He is someone who can score goals from difficult positions but misses a sitter as he did in the Gokulam match when Dawda Cessay’s fine cross went into side-netting.

The Malabarians are a promising bunch this time around with some exciting local talents. New signing Christian Sabah also impressed in his first match against Churchill. But their real test will be on Saturday when they face East Bengal.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
I-League 2018-19 Churchill Brothers Sports Club Gokulam Kerala FC Sony Norde Indian Football Football Top 5/Top 10
Avik Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
A Sports Lover by passion, a Sports Writer by profession. Loves to read and write about football but keeps a check on other sports also.
I-League 2018-19: Gokulam Kerala v Churchill Brothers -...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: Gokulam Kerala FC Season Preview,...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19, Gokulam Kerala FC 3-1 Shillong Lajong...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018/19, Gokulam Kerala 1-0 Minerva Punjab: 3...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19, Gokulam Kerala FC 1-1 Mohun Bagan AC: 5...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: NEROCA FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC | Match...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: Gokulam Kerala FC vs Mohun Bagan AC |...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: Fisherman's son Rajesh making waves for...
RELATED STORY
Exclusive: "I never doubted my career in football," says...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018/19: Gokulam Kerala FC vs Shillong Lajong FC...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us