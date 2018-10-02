I-League 2018/19 : Aizawl FC rope in Bektur Talgat Uulu

What's the story?

Former I-League Champions Aizawl FC have roped in Kyrgyz midfielder Bektur Talgat Uulu for the upcoming season. Bektur Talgar Uulu can play both as a defensive and attacking midfielder.

In case you didn't know...

Aizawl FC won the I-League title back in 2017 which is often compared to the Leicester heroics in the Premier League. The Reds have already roped in six foreigners, making Bektur the seventh overseas signing. However, I-League allows only six foreigners in a squad which is an indication that one among Ansumana Kromah, Alfred Jaryan, Kareem Omalaja, Chidi Edeh and Francis Dadzie will face the axe soon.

The heart of the matter

Bektur Talgat Uulu began his youth career with Kyrgyzstan Top Division side FC Abdysh-Ata Kant in 2014. He then went on to feature for FC Alga Bishkek in the Kyrgyzstan Top Division in 2016 which is also was his professional debut.

He has appeared for Kyrgyzstan U21 side on six occasions since 2014.

Uulu entered India by the virtue of being awarded a contract by Churchill Brothers in the I-League in 2017. He played 16 games for the Red Machines and scored 4 goals as well in his first stint with the Goan side.

Uulu, then went on to play for Oman Professional League side Sur FC in the rest of the 2017-18 season. He featured only in eight games for the Sur Blues.

The Kyrgyz returned to India in 2018, putting pen to paper in favour of Churchill Brothers yet again in the second half of the I-League which also was a period of the Churchill Brothers resurrection after a disappointing first leg in the I-League. Uulu played 10 games for the Red Machines.

The 24-year-old is already in India and will join Aizawl FC training on Thursday.

What's next?

Aizawl FC are currently playing in the Mizoram Premier League. The Reds will next face Chawnpui FC on 5th October. Bektur Talgat Uulu will have to wait up to Round 7 to get himself registered as the second foreigner in the state League. Aizawl FC have only registered Alfred K Jaryan in the ongoing Mizoram Premer League.

Bektur Talgat's vision and pace in the midfield will be an added advantage for Gift Raikhan to explore. Will his inclusion at the middle of the park lead to yet another underdog fairy tale for the Reds, this season?