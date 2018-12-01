×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

I-League 2018-19: Best Indian XI so far

Avik Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
36   //    01 Dec 2018, 09:25 IST

<p>

Amid the hype and hoopla surrounding the Indian Super League, the premier league of the country – I-League has been pushed to the backbench for the last couple of years. With the ISL getting the prime time on television. many don’t even know that a parallel league is going on too!

After the departure of Bengaluru FC, the shine of I-League has faded. But there is some interest left as both Kolkata giants East Bengal and Mohun Bagan are yet to jump ships into the ISL. Apart from them, there’s one more point of interest this time, the introduction of Real Kashmir.

Being the first team from the war-torn area, Real Kashmir has already generated many fans outside its periphery. People are watching their games on television with great interest. Even foreign media came to Srinagar to witness the journey of Real Kashmir.

As many as 29 matches have already been played in this campaign and 77 goals have been scored. Chennai City are leading the chart with Indian Arrows, the youngest squad this year reeling at the bottom.

It may be the second tier league, but some new and exciting talents have already emerged along with the old horses. In this article, we have picked 11 of them who will play in 4-4-2 formation. Due to the team capacity, we have to leave out some players but they will definitely get a place in the squad of eighteen.

Honourable mentions: Rakshit Dagar, Arijit Bagui, Abhishek Das, Albert Zohmingmawia, Pintu Mahata, Rahul Kannoly and Danish Farooq.

Goalkeeper

Bilal Khan (Real Kashmir FC)


<p>

Real Kashmir made their debut in this season’s I-League and along with other unknown players, goalkeeper Bilal Khan also made a name for himself. Bilal hails from Khurja in Uttar Pradesh and has played for Gokulam Kerala last season.

Real Kashmir have conceded only three goals this season, which is the least among 11 teams. One of the main reasons for this is the excellent performance of Bilal. On an average, he pulled two or three brilliant saves in every match. He is tall and that is an advantage for a goalkeeper. Moreover, he has good reflexes and can dive both sides at will.

Against Mohun Bagan, he saved a shot from goal line which earned praise from the supporters. He also impressed in their very first match against Minerva Punjab. Among the Indian goalkeepers, he’s surely ahead of everyone right now.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
I-League 2018-19 East Bengal Mohun Bagan Lalrindika Ralte Nongdamba Naorem Indian Football
Avik Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
A Sports Lover by passion, a Sports Writer by profession. Loves to read and write about football but keeps a check on other sports also.
I-League 2018-19: Top 5 Indian players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018/19 : Provisional Fixtures revealed, Chennai...
RELATED STORY
India: No Country for I-League?
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018/19: The Mohun Bagan-East Bengal conundrum -...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018/19: Top 5 foreigners to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Top 5 foreigners to play in Indian football
RELATED STORY
Five glorious moments in the history of Mohun Bagan
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: 5 foreign transfers to look out for...
RELATED STORY
5 greatest players in I-League history
RELATED STORY
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan: 5 Kolkata derbies one can't...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us