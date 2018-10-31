I-League 2018-19: Chennai City FC vs Churchill Brothers | Match Preview, Live Streaming, Start Time & Where To Watch Details

(From left) Chennai City FC captain Regin Michael, coach Akbar Nawas with Churchill manager Petre Gigiu and their striker Willis Plaza

Chennai City FC host Churchill Brothers FC Goa, in game nine of the 12th Hero I-League at Coimbatore’s Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium on Thursday (November 1, 2018).

Chennai won their opening encounter at home against Indian Arrows 4-1 last week. Their Uruguayan marksman Pedro Manzi registered the season’s first hat-trick and impressed throughout the game.

Churchill, on the other hand, drew their first game against defending champions Minerva Punjab FC 0-0 and will be playing their second straight away game on the trot.

Chennai City FC vs Churchill Brothers - Match information

Date: 1/11/2018

Kick-off: 5 pm

Live Streaming: Hotstar, Jio TV and Star Sports 3

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Coimbatore

Chennai City FC vs Churchill Brothers: Head-to-Head

The hosts go into the game leading 3-1 on the head-to-head count, while one game ended in a stalemate, among the five played between the sides in the I-League.

Chennai City FC vs Churchill Brothers: Team News

Chennai’s new Singaporean coach Akbar Nawas could not have been happier with the result and will look to carry on with the winning momentum.

Besides Manzi, his Spanish signings, in particular, winger Nestor Jesus also had a good first game and so did his other winger Romario Jesuraj and coach Nawas will hope they carry on with their good work.

Kabir, in goal, will regret his effort against Arrows and target a clean sheet this time around.

Churchill, on the other hand, had the better of the exchanges in the first half against Minerva and coach Petre Gigiu from Romania will urge his team to do so throughout the 90 minutes.

Trinidadian striker Willis Plaza has carried on with his penchant to find himself in goalscoring positions, most often created by him, but his finishing will have to be the focus of coach Gigiu one would assume.

The defence, led by Lebanese Hussein Eldor along with Wayne Vaz and Serbian Nenad Novakovic, had a good game against the champions as well and they will have their task cut out against Manzi and company on Thursday.