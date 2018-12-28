I-League 2018/19, East Bengal 1-1 Real Kashmir FC: 3 Talking Points

Real Kashmir and East Bengal stay at third and fourth respectively after the draw (All Images owned by AIFF)

After 90 minutes of resolute defending on display by the visiting side, Real Kashmir FC which reduced East Bengal to just managing to get a single point after constant forward play, it is safe to say that the Snow Leopards' defensive approach may just do the job for the entirety of the season and get them placed in a position higher than the expectations before the end of the season.

Real Kashmir FC's approach was very lucid and simple. They just had to keep on defending, go for the half-chances to clear the looming balls and stay patient till they could find an opening and David Robertson's men executed the same to perfection leaving the East Bengal players and the fans perplexed and embittered.

Real Kashmir stays third in the I-League standings being level on points with League Leaders Neroca FC and Chennai City FC with an inferior goal-difference when taking into account the games between the Top Three.

Sportskeeda brings to you the Top 3 Talking points from this clash from the Upper Half of the table which could gone either way :

#1 Resolute Kashmir Defence

Loveday, Thapa and Ravanan were on top form today.

'Offence wins games. Defence wins championships', once a wise man said.

The Championship may be far from the reckoning as far as David Robertson's side is concerned but if they keep on pulling-off such results with a gritty defensive performance game-by-game, the first ever Kashmiri I-League side may just pull-off yet another Fairy-Tale in March.

The Defensive Prowess of Real Kashmir studded with the likes of Loveday Okechukwu, Dharmaraj Ravanan and Abhas Thapa were on top form today.

With the reinforcements in Bazie Armand and Farhan Ganie at the defensive midfield giving extra impetus to the Kashmiri defence, made life hard for Joby Justin and Jaime Colado throughout the 90 minutes with no clear-cut opening.

The Kashmir defenders closed on quickly on to the East Bengal strikers and Wingers giving the Red and Golds no space to pass it among themselves in the opposite half.

Real Kashmir FC also successfully thwarted the numerous crosses and corners away given their advantage in the air courtesy the presence of a sturdy Loveday Okechukwu.

If David Robertson's side keeps on delivering such overall and discipline performances, the people of the Valley can hope for something special by the end of the season.

