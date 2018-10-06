I-League 2018/19 : East Bengal announce two friendlies in Malaysia

East Bengal players in a training session in Malaysia (Day 2)

What's the story?

I-League side East Bengal have announced through an official press release regarding two friendlies in their ongoing Pre-Season Malaysian Tour. The Kolkata based side is slated to play UiTM FC and UKMFC from the Malaysian Premier League.

In case you didn't know...

East Bengal are on a 20-day preparatory tour in Malaysia and are carrying out training sessions at the Setiawangsa Sports Complex in Kuala Lumpur. The Red and Golds are the second team in I-League to have a pre-season tour outside of India after Bengaluru FC toured China prior to their inaugural I-League season in 2013.

The Red and Golds are slated to return to Kolkata on 22nd October.

The heart of the matter

UiTM FC will host East Bengal on 7th October while UKMFC will face the Red and Golds on 11th October. The Club has also assured that few more friendlies will be announced with time.

UiTM FC, also known as Universiti Teknologi MARA Football Club was established in 2008 and play in the Malaysian Premier League (known as the Liga Premier) which is also the second tier of the South East Asian Country. UiTM finished ninth in the 2017-18 Malaysian Premier League campaign which has a total of 12 teams.

UKMFC, also known as Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Football Club was established in 2013 and also ply their trade in the Malaysian Premier League. Nicknamed as the Varsity Boys, UKMFC finished seventh in the 2017-18 Malaysian Premier League.

Key Players to watch out for

Nam Se-in (UKMFC): Hailing from South Korea, Nam Se-in can play as a retreating striker and attacking midfielder. The Korean netted seven goals last season and is the highest goal scorer for the Varsity Boys. He will indeed be a challenge for the East Bengal defence boasting the likes of Borja Perez and Johnny Acosta.

What's next?

Training Sessions will be held by Alejandro Menendez as the fans back in India await updates regarding few more friendlies with competitive Malaysian sides.

With East Bengal looking extremely focused for the 2018-19 I-League, these friendlies away from the hustle and bustle of the Kolkata Media can prove extremely beneficial for Alejandro Menendez to finalise his tactics.