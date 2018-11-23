I-League 2018/19 : East Bengal rope in Spanish Winger Jaime Santos Colado

I-League giants Quess East Bengal (QEB) have announced the signing of Spanish Winger Jaime Santos Colado as their sixth foreigner of the season.

The Red and Golds have already brought in a Spanish Speaking Armada in Johnny Acosta, Borja Perez and Enrique Esqueda after the Joint Venture Partnership of IT Giants Quess Corporation and East Bengal Club.

This signing comes out as the result of the removal of the Player Registration Restriction imposed by the All India Football Federation (AIFF), a couple of months ago.

Jaime Santos Colado, just 23-years-old began his playing career as a Youth Player with Spanish Segunda Division B side UD Langreo.

Colado went on to make his professional debut for Sporting Gijon B in the Segunda Division B game against Real Oviedo in 2014 when he came off the bench in the 13th minute.

Colado scored his maiden goal for the Rojiblancos against Real Aviles CF. The Young and Energetic Spaniard got his first league start against Real Murcia in 2014 in the Segunda Division B.

Colado went on to make 62 appearances for Gijon across the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons and scored 10 goals.

He was even promoted to the first team of Sporting Gijon in the 2016-17 season in the LaLiga but failed to make even a single appearance in the Spanish Top Flight.

After a successful tenure with the Gijon B side, Colado switched to another Segunda Division B side, CD Mirandes in the 2017-18 season. He got 18 games under his belt but did not score a goal.

In May 2018, Colado returned to his boyhood club UD Langreo but is yet to feature for the Asturias based side.

Colado is a natural left winger but can also play as a makeshift right-winger. He is more of a play-maker than a goal-poacher.

East Bengal has been struggling in the midfield with too much dependency on the Mexican Winger Enrique Esqueda to create the chances and score as well.

The advent of Colado should solve some of East Bengal's problems going forward.

What are your expectations from the young Spaniard? Comment below.