I-League 2018-19: East Bengal's Borja Gomez Perez arrives in Kolkata

What's the story?

East Bengal's newest foreign signing Borja Gomez Perez arrived in Kolkata on Sunday amid much fan fare. This comes as a huge relief for the East Bengal fans as confusion prevailed regarding his availability after the All India Football Federation (AIFF) slapped a four month Transfer Ban on the century old club.

In case you didn't know...

Borja Gomez Perez is a Spanish defender who has earlier played for LaLiga Club Granada CF from 2012 to 2015. Perez also plied his trade in lower Spanish league clubs like Alcorcon, Rayo Vallecano, Hercules, Club Deportivo Lugo, Real Oviedo, Real Murcia and Logrones. Perez was with Segunda Division B side Unión Deportiva San Sebastián de los Reyes before moving to East Bengal. The Spaniard also underwent a short spell with Karpaty Lviv in Ukraine back in 2011.

The heart of the matter

Fans were taken aback after several Media Reports emerged saying that a transfer/registration ban up to January 31 has been imposed on East Bengal raising questions about new additions like Borja Perez Gomes and Enrique Esqueda in the upcoming I-League. However, things were cleared steadily as officials from the Federaton confirmed that Esqueda and Borja Perez are already registered with AIFF and are allowed to join East Bengal.

Borja Perez boarded the Emirates EK 144 Airbus A380 from Madrid, Spain to reach Dubai. The Spaniard had a six-hour wait at the Dubai International Airport before boarding the Emirates EK 572 Boeing 777-300 for Kolkata.

Perez arrived in Kolkata way before the scheduled time and several fans were present in the Exit gates to welcome the latest addition to the East Bengal squad.

The Club has already received the International Transfer Certificate of Borja Gomez Perez (ITC) from the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RSFF) making the Medical Tests the final hurdle for the Madrid born defender in donning the East Bengal shirt.

Defender Ranan Salam Singh also returned to Kolkata after a disastrous SAFF Championship Campaign in Dhaka.

What's next?

Borja Perez will join the practice after the Calcutta Football League (CFL) game against Food Corporation of India (FCI).

Will East Bengal's defensive woes finally go with Johnny Acosta and Borja Perez at the back? Comment down your opinions.