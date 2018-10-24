I-League 2018-19: East Bengal’s Mahmoud Al Amnah set to miss the first two matches due to injury

Avik Roy FOLLOW ANALYST News 77 // 24 Oct 2018, 00:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Al Amnah will not be seen in action in the first two matches

East Bengal FC suffered a huge blow just four days ahead of their first match against Neroca FC in I-League 2018-19 season.

Mahmoud Al Amnah will miss the first match due to severe back pain. In all probability, he will miss the second match against Shillong Lajong also, with little chance for recuperation.

After producing a stellar performance throughout the season in Aizawl FC’s title-winning campaign two years ago, East Bengal had signed Al Amnah last season.

Though he failed to give his new club the elusive title, Amnah’s performance caught the eye of everyone. The club, who let go many of the foreigners, decided to retain the Syrian playmaker. Amnah also played a vital role in Calcutta Football League (CFL) recently.

East Bengal spent more than three weeks in Malaysia for the pre-season conditioning camp. The club played friendlies with some of the top division clubs.

It was learnt that Amnah got his back injured during a practice session a few days ago. He had not played in the last practice match even.

Upon East Bengal’s arrival at the city, Amnah was seen stretchered off the airport, which raised questions.

Later, Amnah was seen leaving in an ambulance. He was subsequently admitted in a hospital. On Tuesday, the doctors did an MRI, the report of which will come out on Wednesday.

Due to his age, Amnah was used carefully in CFL by the then coach Bastab Roy and technical director Subhash Bhowmik.

They have not introduced the Syrian in the first two matches and played him as a substitute in the next few games.

Amnah was included in the starting line-up in the later rounds but failed to revive the campaign as arch-rivals Mohun Bagan won the title, breaking East Bengal’s eight-year supremacy.

If he recovers well, then Amnah is expected to play his first game at home against Chennai City FC, which is scheduled for November 13. That is a long time, so the fans will have to wait to see their favourite player.

Given the workload that Amnah take, it is almost impossible to replace him. So, there is a cause of concern for East Bengal’s Spanish coach Alejandro Menendez.

Prakash Sarkar may play in the absence of Amnah, but Kassim Aidara will have to take more responsibility in keeping the midfield consolidated.

Meanwhile, East Bengal have formally signed forward Enrique Esqueda, who got himself registered at the IFA office on Tuesday afternoon.