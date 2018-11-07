I-League 2018/19: East Bengal begin sale of home match tickets

East Bengal's home stadium

What's the story?

I-League giants East Bengal have started the sale of match tickets for all their home games, including the 'Kolkata Derby'. The tickets are being sold on the online retail website Kyazoonga.

In case you didn't know...

East Bengal partnered with Quess Corporation a few months ago to form a new private entity.

The Red and Golds will play their first home game of I-League 2018/19 against table-toppers Chennai City FC on 13th November, at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.

They were recently on a trip to the NorthEast where they garnered two wins against Shillong Lajong and Neroca FC respectively with 1-3 and 0-2 scorelines.

The heart of the matter

The sections in blue are up for sale.

Season Tickets

On 2nd November, Kyazoonga announced the sale of season tickets at Rs.1,500 and Rs. 2,000 for 10 games, for the middle tiers (C2 and A2 Left respectively).

The season ticket holders can avail several additional offers from the purchase. They will get Rs.100/- off on a bill of Rs.500/- at any of the following restaurants till 28th February 2019:

- Momose - Gariahat, Beside South City Mall

- Bawarchi – Jadavpur,Baghajatin, Ajaynagar

- Bhuter Raja Dilo Bor - Jadavpur

- The Nest Case - Jadavpur

- Posto – Patuli

The offers are not valid on weekends and public holidays.

Fans can also avail a 25% discount on entry fees in the Aquatica Water Theme Park by showing the season match ticket, till 28th February 2019. A single match ticket will allow two people to enter the Water Park.

Regular Tickets

Regular sales were made open to the fans on 6th November, with tickets priced at Rs. 50, Rs. 100, Rs. 150, Rs. 200, Rs. 500, Rs. 1,500 and Rs. 2,000. The North Stands (D) are yet to be opened for sale.

As of now, only the Chennai City home game has been opened for purchase. The rest of the tickets will eventually be sold in phases.

Home Matches of East Bengal

13th November - Chennai City (5 PM)

4th December - Minerva Punjab (5 PM)

8th December - Gokulam Kerala FC (5 PM)

16th December - Mohun Bagan (5 PM)

28th December - Real Kashmir (5 PM)

18th January - Indian Arrows (5 PM)

7th February - Neroca FC (5 PM)

14th February - Shillong Lajong (5 PM)

17th February - Churchill Brothers (5PM)

21st February - Aizawl FC (5 PM)

How to buy the tickets?

Offline sales are yet to commence. Online tickets can be purchased by clicking the link here .