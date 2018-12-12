I-League 2018-19: East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan - Sony Norde, Enrique Esqueda doubtful for Kolkata Derby

Norde tore his thigh muscle

He is a player who is always feared by the opposition. When it comes to East Bengal especially, the fear increases more - even among the supporters.

Who can forget his Sten gun celebration a couple of years ago during a Kolkata Derby in Siliguri? Since that incident, every time he took the field in a Derby, the Red and Gold supporters have had nervous moments.

Such is the impact Sony Norde can make. He may have scored only one goal in this fixture in the seven times he has played so far, but the impact he creates cannot be forgotten.

However, not this time, it seems.

Norde, the Haitian playmaker has suffered an injury and is doubtful for the all-important Kolkata Derby. Norde tore his thigh muscle and is struggling to even run.

During the first practice session of the week, Norde didn’t train with the ball, like the rest of his teammates. He did some stretching and cycled on the stationary machine in one corner of the ground with physiotherapist Samiran Nag.

It has been learnt that Mohun Bagan coach Sankarlal Chakroborty may not include Norde in his starting line-up. In that case, the Haitian may come on a substitute, like he did in his first two matches of this season.

Norde has scored two fantastic goals this season, one against Aizawl FC with the other coming against Chennai City. With his brilliant skills and dribbles, he can get past opponents with ease. If Norde doesn’t play, Egyptian midfielder Oman Elhusseiny may be deployed on the left wing by Chakraborty.

There’s another injury concern for the Green and Maroon coach. Pintu Mahata, the right winger, suffered an injury during the match against Chennai City and in all probability, will not play against their arch-rivals. Chakraborty will either play trusted Azharuddin Mullick or Sk Faiaz, who has joined on loan from ATK.

Esqueda out for East Bengal

Esqueda broke his rib

There is little chance that Enrique Esqueda will take the field in the Kolkata Derby. The Mexican striker broke his rib and reports show that it will take at least six to eight weeks to heal, which means that Esqueda will not be available until February.

Paleta, as Esqueda is commonly known, may return to Spain for his treatment. Whether he will return or not depends on the coach and the team management.

The coach wants to keep him in the team, but the team management wants to take a new striker. Jaime Santos Colado has got his international clearance and may play in the Derby. Toni Dovale has applied for his visa and will come to the city on Friday. But he will not play in the Derby.

So, all the eyes will be on Jobby Justin on Sunday. The Keralite is in the form of his life but it’s too much to expect that he will be able to carry all the responsibility on his shoulder in the most important fixture of the club.

