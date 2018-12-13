I-League 2018-19, East Bengal v Mohun Bagan: What happened in last 5 Kolkata Derbies

Both the clubs are struggling to get the things going this season

The first Kolkata Derby of this season’s I-League is only three days away. The temperature around maidan has already started soaring up amid the cold weather that has gripped the city.

East Bengal have lost three matches in a row before a morale-boosting win ahead of the Derby. Mohun Bagan may have lost only one match, but a spate of draws has prevented their progress in the league table.

Going by the recent performances between the two sides, Mohun Bagan certainly have an upper hand. With three wins and two draws in their last five matches, the advantage is with the green and maroon side.

But statistics matter little when the two enemies face each other. Sunday will not be an exception as the winning side will progress further on the league table and keep themselves hunting for the league.

On that note, let us look at the five recent meetings between the two clubs:

#5 East Bengal 2-2 Mohun Bagan (Calcutta Football League: September 2, 2018)

East Bengal made a brilliant turnaround in the last match against their arch-rivals

East Bengal made a brilliant turnaround in the last match against their arch-rivals. After conceding two goals within the first 30 minutes of the match, East Bengal reduced the margin in the first half and got the equaliser in the second and could’ve won if chances were not missed.

The match saw a certain World Cupper Johnny Acosta make his first appearance for the club. However, it was Acosta whose mistake led to the first goal of the match, scored by Pintu Mahata from an unmarked position.

Brilliant Henry Kisekka doubled Mohun Bagan’s lead in the 30th minute from a brilliant cross of Arijit Bagui. Bagui also made his contribution in the first goal of the match and was superb throughout.

But the introduction of Lalrindika Ralte tilted the fortune in the Red and Golds' favour and East Bengal immediately equalised from a howler of a mistake by Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Shilton Paul. Acosta registered his name on the scoresheet in his debut match and what an occasion it was!

In the second half, Lalrindika’s corner was initially saved by Shilton but Laldanmawia scored from the rebound to brought East Bengal back into the game.

