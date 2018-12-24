×
I-League 2018-19: How have the foreign veterans fared so far?

Avik Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
64   //    24 Dec 2018, 21:06 IST

Katsumi Yusa (top left) of Neroca, Sony Norde of Mohun Bagan and Willis Plaza of Churchill (above)
Katsumi Yusa (top left) of Neroca, Sony Norde of Mohun Bagan and Willis Plaza of Churchill (above)

The intense I-League season has already brought out some big performances by individuals. The foreigners, as usual, have been making headlines in every match with their performances.

Barring Indian Arrows and Shillong Lajong, almost every club has fulfilled their quota of six foreigners. While clubs like Chennai City signed mostly new foreigners, many clubs trusted the old guards who have been playing on the Indian soil for so many days.

ALSO READ: Twitter reacts to Star's I-League shocker

Let us look at the performances of some foreign veterans:

#11 Bazie Armand (Real Kashmir)

Bazie Armand
Bazie Armand

On the reference of his famous brother Kamo Stephen Bayi, Bazie Armand was brought to Kolkata by Rainbow Sporting Club, a premier division side of Kolkata last year. Bazie hadn’t scored a single goal for the club but his domination on the midfield caught the eye of several scouts and after much discussion, he was finally roped in by East Bengal.

However, Bazie couldn’t replicate the same form for the red and gold and was often criticised by the supporters. After a string of poor performances, Bazie was finally released by East Bengal and within a week he signed for Minerva Punjab, who were leading the table then.

Red and Gold supporters were shocked by the move but it was Minerva who had the last laugh as they became the first club from North India to win I-League. Bazie wasn’t retained by the league leaders and after a brief spell at Mohammedan Sporting club, he joined I-League debutants Real Kashmir and has been playing well since.

He is the mainstay of his new club and even scored two important goals, which earned his side vital wins. To be fair, he has been enjoying his life in Kashmir and showed no problem in adapting with the new club.

#10 Eze Kingsley Obumneme (Mohun Bagan)

Eze Kingsley
Eze Kingsley

Like Bazie, Kingsley too started his footballing career in Kolkata, with United Sports Club. After a brief spell with Peerless, Kingsley was signed by Aizawl FC. The Nigerian was performed brilliantly for his club and helped them to win I-League title. Watching his stupendous form, Mohun Bagan officials signed him last year.

He scored the only goal in Kolkata Derby last year to help Mohun Bagan win the match. But this season, he is not in his usual form. Mohun Bagan have conceded too many goals this season and Kingsley, being the captain, was irresponsible on many occasions.

He was given marching orders during the Kolkata Derby at a crucial moment, which changed the complexion of the match. Down to 10 men, Mohun Bagan could not make a comeback despite performing better than their rivals in the 2nd half.

