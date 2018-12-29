I-League 2018-19: 'Need to be No 1 in the Indian Football Team,' says East Bengal's Jobby Justin

Jobby Justin of East Bengal FC against Real Kashmir FC on Friday

In this current season of I-League 2018-19, Jobby Justin has scored a total of six goals after yesterday's match against Real Kashmir FC. In the 57th minute of the match, the equalizer came from Jobby's left-footed shot inside Kashmir box, which helped the hosts in securing a point at their home.

Hero of the match, Jobby Justin, was much happy after saving his team from a home match defeat in the last game of the year against Real Kashmir FC. In the post-match press conference, the Kerala lad revealed his goal as he said:

I need to be the No. 1 in Indian Football Team, nothing else. Now the target for to score more and I need to target on the Championship, the I-League.

The Red and Golds coach Alejandro Menendez wanted all three points at home against Real Kashmir FC as a New Year gift for the fans but Lalram Chullova's own goal at the very beginning of the second half put his team under pressure. Though his team failed to register a win at home, East Bengal coach is not worried at all.

In the post-match press conference, Alejandro Menéndez said:

"The team played really well. Obviously the opponent team is a very good and tough team and they defended very well.

"But my team created chances playing all the time in the opponent's half, pushing all the time and trying to do everything to get a goal. They also defended very well except one mistake."

Until now, East Bengal have played against all the teams except Indian Arrows. When the coach was asked who is the most powerful opponent, he answered:

"This team (Real Kashmir FC) is a very good team in defence and a tough team to play best of the games. This is one of the reasons that I'm happy with my team today."

The East Bengal coach is going back to Spain on Saturday night for the renewal of his coaching licence. He will join the team again on January 5, 2019.

The Red and Golds will take Indian Arrows on in their next away encounter, on January 8, 2019. East Bengal are currently at the fourth spot in the league table, with 16 points from nine matches.

