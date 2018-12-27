I-League 2018-19: Krizo, Mason Robertson injured for Real Kashmir FC- Will it cost them against East Bengal?

Krizo (in Yellow) will miss the game against East Bengal

Real Kashmir FC were dealt with a double blow ahead of their crucial I-League match against East Bengal. Striker Gnohere Krizo and defender Mason Robertson have been ruled out for the match, leaving the team a tough task to overcome their battle.

With 17 points from nine matches, Real Kashmir FC are second on the league table. A win against East Bengal would see them climb on top for the first time. But considering the form of their opponent, the task will not be easy.

Robertson was nursing injury and hadn’t played in their last match against Chennai City FC. As of now, he hasn’t recovered and in all probability will sit out against East Bengal.

His father and Real Kashmir FC coach David Robertson didn’t want to divulge much about his fitness. “Mason is recovering slowly. We are watching him closely and not sure on whether he will be able to play,” Robertson said at the pre-match press conference.

Robertson didn’t take part in the practice session and was busy in clicking pictures of his teammates. Sources in the know of the developments said Robertson will miss the match.

The case of Krizo is more agonizing. The Ivory Coast player twisted his left ankle while playing a practice game against his teammates.

After checking him, the team doctor wrapped an ice-pack around his ankle. He was clearly limping and left the field with the help of the team doctor. After the practice session, Robertson said, “Krizo suffered a serious injury. He needs treatment and is out o tomorrow’s game.”

East Bengal stand in an advantageous position right now. Apart from Bali Gagandeep, who is suspended, coach Alejandro Menendez will get his full team for the match.

Since joining the team, Mason has become an influential player for Real Kashmir. The Srinagar-based club have conceded only five goals – the least among all teams – this season and Mason deserves full credit for this.

His technique and physicality came in handy for the team. His replacement Farhan Ghanie didn’t look comfortable in the last match.

The red and gold already have a prolific goal-scorer like Joby Justin and the youngster will never waste this golden opportunity. Kashmir will find it hard to stop the likes of Jaime Santos and Laldanmawia Ralte.

Also, the absence of Krizo would force the visitors to change their game-plan. In the current scenario, Koffi Tetteh will have to play as a lone striker.

Ritwik Das, who came as a substitute for Krizo in the last match, could be included in the starting line-up. Robertson can also deploy Danish Farooq in a more attacking position along with Tetteh.

Several permutations and combinations are set to take place in the next few hours as Real Kashmir FC go into the match carrying the underdog tag.

