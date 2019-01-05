I-League 2018-19: Minerva Punjab could sign Mahmoud Al Amna in order to revive their campaign

Al Amna could make a surprise move to Minerva

Syrian playmaker Mahmoud Al Amna is all set to join I-League defending champions Minerva Punjab, according to sources.

The player has been released by Kolkata giants East Bengal in the middle of the season and since found no takers as almost all the clubs have completed their foreign quota.

But last season’s winner Minerva are struggling to get going this time. Most of the members of their title-winning campaign have left for bigger clubs on lucrative contracts.

Though the Chandigarh-based club have retained William Opoku and roped in Japanese attacker Yu Kuboki, fortune has favoured for them so far.

On that note, the addition of Al Amna will be a major boost for the team. In previous matches, Minerva lost the ball too many times in the midfield and sometimes looked clueless while attacking. Al Amna can provide the solidity with his skills and intelligent passes.

Al Amna was roped in by East Bengal last season after he played an influential role in Aizawl FC’s title-winning campaign.

The Syrian continued the same vein of form with the red and gold but failed to land the elusive I-League trophy to the club.

Before this season, Quess Corp. came as an investor to the club and Spanish Alejandro Menendez Garcia was roped in as the head coach.

Menendez saw Al Amna in the Calcutta Football League but it was learned he isn’t impressed with the Syrian, mainly because of his age.

Still, the Syrian was kept in the team. But a back injury, sustained in pre-season camp in Malaysia, prevented Al Amna from playing a single match in the I-League.

As it was unknown when he would be fit completely, East Bengal decided to release him. They signed Toni Dovale as a replacement for the Syrian.

Though age is not on his side, Al Amna is the same skillful player as he was before. Though he holds no grudge against his former club, he would definitely try to give at least one more shot.

Minerva, known for their fighting spirit, would be the best possible destination for the man, who has experienced so much in and out of the field.

