I-League 2018-19: Shillong Lajong FC vs Quess East Bengal FC | Match Preview, Venue, Date, Start Time & Where To Watch Details

East Bengal and Shillong Lajon FC have both won their opening fixtures

After a convincing win over NEROCA FC in the opening round of fixtures, Quess East Bengal football club will try to log full points against a young Shillong Lajong FC unit this coming Thursday.

On the other hand, the all Indian North Eastern side are upbeat after conflicting an upset over arch-rivals Aizawl FC last Sunday.

These two teams have arguably played the best football so far, needless to say, it will be a mouth-watering contest when they face off each other on at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the second round of the I-league.

Quess East Bengal is on the hunt for their maiden I-League triumph in a year which could be their last appearance in the competition.

They have hit the correct tones till now. Their new Mexican forward Enrique Esqueda scored a brace and guided them to a crucial 2-0 away win against last year’s runners-up NEROCA FC.

The important thing is that they played good football, with players like Enrique Esqueda, Johnny Acosta and Borja Gomez Perez combing well in the scheme of things.

The ‘red and gold’ brigade will be eyeing to take home all six points from their visit to the North East.

No one would have thought Shillong Lajong FC to win their tie against Aizawl FC, but the I-League is full of surprises.

The team from Meghalaya adopted an all Indian policy this year and is playing without a single foreigner. In spite of that, they managed to pull off a rather unexpected coup.

Young Naorem Singh gave them the lead with an extraordinary left footed shot which curled into the top corner of the target.

He doubled the lead for the hosts in the second half. Although Aizawl FC pulled one back via a penalty strike from Ansumanah Kromah, Shillong Lajong FC held their nerves to grab all the three points on offer.

Shillong Lajong FC vs Quess East Bengal: Match Information

Date: 1/11/2018

Kick-off: 2 P.M IST

Live streaming: Star Network and Hotstar

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

Shillong Lajong FC vs Quess East Bengal: Last two meetings

05/03/2018 (Hero I-League 2017/18): LAJ 2-2 QEB

09/12/2017 ((Hero I-League 2017/18): QEB 5-1 LAJ

Shillong Lajong FC vs Quess East Bengal: Probable line-ups

Shillong Lajong (4-3-3): N. Chalieu, N Gurung, R. Pradham, A. Dohling, K. Kharshong, S.Kynshi, F. Lalrohlua, P. Buam, L. Hnamte, S.lalmuanpuia, N Singh

Quess East Bengal probable XI (4-4-2): R. Kumar (gk), M. Mohammad, K Singh, J Acosta, Gomez, L.Ralte, Laldanmawia, Lalram Chullova, Yami Longvah, Jobby Justin, Esqueda

Shillong Lajong FC vs Quess East Bengal: Key Players

Lalrandika Ralte

The attacking midfielder has been around the Indian football circuit for a long time and has been a lethal weapon for whichever team he played for.

After a five-year spell with East Bengal, he made a comeback to the Kolkata ‘Maidan’ earlier this season.

He has been the lifeline in the attacking half throughout his stay in East Bengal and he is still continuing to prove himself as a vital member of the squad. The footballer from Mizoram impressed in a few matches during the Calcutta Football League earlier this season. He will a man to watch out for in the entire I-League.

Naorem Mahesh Singh

The youngster played his first I-League match on Sunday, and he set the match on fire. With a brilliant goal via long-range left-footer, he marked his arrival to the Indian football circuit. He put the icing on the cake by scoring the second one to seal the deal for the hosts.

With local boys comprising the majority of the squad, players like Naorem Singh will shoulder the burden of the scoring goals and hopefully guide the team to a successful I-League campaign.