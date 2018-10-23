I-League 2018-19: NEROCA FC vs Quess East Bengal FC | Match Preview, Venue, Date, Start Time & Where To Watch Details

Pritam Chatterjee FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Preview 36 // 23 Oct 2018, 18:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Katsumi Yusa will have a major say in the outcome of the match against his former side

Match 2 of the Hero I-League 2018-19 brings two potent teams of the league - NEROCA FC and Quess East Bengal FC against each other. Khuman Lumpak Stadium of Imphal will host the match, which is the home ground of NEROCA FC.

NEROCA FC made their debut in the 2015-16 edition of the I-League 2nd Division and got promoted to the I-League after winning the 2016-17 I-League 2nd Division title.

Last season's I-League was the debut National League for NEROCA FC and surprisingly, they became the runners-up of the league.

In the previous season, NEROCA secured the second place in the points table with 32 points from 18 games. NEROCA won nine matches, lost four matches and five matches were drawn. They scored a total of 20 goals throughout the season and conceded 13 goals.

On the other side, the Kolkata Giants, the Red and Golds will try hard to grab their first ever I-League title this season.

In the previous editions of I-League, East Bengal was too close to get the league title three times, in 2010-11, 2011-12 and 2013-14 but failed to bring the title home.

In the last season, the Red and Golds started their campaign on a high too. They also were at the table-top for a couple of weeks but failed to keep their performance up later on.

In the previous season, East Bengal ended their campaign securing the fourth place in the league table, with 31 points from 18 games.

East Bengal won eight matches, lost three and seven ended in a draw. They scored a total of 32 goals throughout the season, which was also the highest in the league, and conceded 19 goals.

NEROCA FC vs Quess East Bengal FC: Match Information

Date: October 27, 2018

Kickoff: 2:00 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

Venue: Khuman Lumpak Stadium, Imphal

NEROCA FC vs Quess East Bengal FC: Head to Head

March 8, 2018 (Hero I-League 2017-18): QEB 1-1 NFC

December 30, 2017 (Hero I-League 2017-18): NFC 1-1 QEB

NEROCA FC vs Quess East Bengal FC: Probable Line-ups

NEROCA FC (4-1-3-2): Boerchio (GK), Eduardo, Kallon, Denechandra, Ashok, Williams, Malemnganba, Yusa, Sushil, Chidi, Subhash

NFC - Probable Line-up

Quess East Bengal FC (4-2-3-1): Dagar (GK), Fanai, Perez, Acosta, Kamalpreet, Aidara, Al Amna, Laldanmawia, Lalrindika, Esqueda, Justin

QEB - Probable Line-up

NEROCA FC vs East Bengal FC: Key Players

NEROCA FC

Katsumi Yusa - The 'Fukushima Bomber', Katsumi Yusa is one of the most leading foreign players, who have left their mark in Indian Football.

Yusa has the vision with the ball, great control of the ball, temperament of big games and of course, he is one of the coolest players in the field.

He has been successful for both the 'Kolkata Giants' and definitely, he is going to be the trump card for NEROCA FC.

This multifaceted Japanese playmaker can play in different positions and hence it's needless to say this season, the midfield of NEROCA FC will be more active and strong, in the presence of Yusa.

Quess East Bengal FC

Enrique Esqueda - East Bengal got Enrique Esqueda as their new key signing, who is a top-class and perilous left-winger of all time.

Throughout his football career, he has showcased his classy left-wing performance. Esqueda has represented his country, Mexico in the 2015 Copa América.

This experienced Mexican has the capability of creating a lot of chances through the wings and hence, the Red and Gold fans can expect a thrilling performance of their beloved club in this twelfth edition of I-League.