"Now is the true exam," says Churchill Brothers coach Petre Gigiu ahead of Mohun Bagan clash

Petre Gigiu

After losing the first match and sharing the spoils in the next three encounters, Churchill Brothers FC finally got back to their winning ways when they handsomely defeated Shillong Lajong FC in the last fixture. Petre Gigiu’s boys will have their task cut out when they take on mighty Mohun Bagan at the Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday evening.

During the pre-match press conference, Gigiu said, “I think we played until now four games, but the true examination is now for us. Because tomorrow we will meet a big team, with a big tradition. I know better than many people because Pele played over here in Kolkata with Mohun Bagan.”

“I saw the video of Mohun Bagan’s match against Real Kashmir FC, they are very good team, very intelligent team in all the. Tomorrow will not be an easy game. We will try to play a good game; the result will follow,” he added. Mohun Bagan has won its previous two encounters after a couple of draws in the first two matches.

On asked whether having Willis Plaza, who played in Kolkata last year will be an advantage for his team, he said, “For us, and the team, we do not want to concentrate one player, the team must play. If tomorrow we have a good day, it will be a good match. Now, the players play in Churchill Brothers FC, but there may be a sentimental connection, but they represent the Goa region now.”

Willis Plaza played phenomenal football for the Goa-based in the previous match scoring a hat-trick to guide them to their maiden victory this season. Willis Plaza along with skipper Dawda Ceesay will shoulder the burden of Churchill Brothers FC for a positive outcome in the upcoming game.

The foreign coach was very happy to be in this part of the country and spoke his hearts out. “I like the atmosphere, I like your people. I may be from Romania, but I know many things about your country, I know about your culture, your tradition and I am happy because I am here,” said Petre.

Meanwhile, Mohun Bagan is placed higher up in the league table with 8 points. Shankarlal Chakraborty’s men are upbeat after a couple of away wins against Indian Arrows and Real Kashmir FC. With a lethal foreign contingent at their disposal, the hosts are clearly the favourites to grab all the three points on offer.